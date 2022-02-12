WEST BEND – The circumstances behind the deaths of two people in Lac Lawrann Park Thursday has been determined to be the “result of a planned mutual suicidal act,” according to an update from the West Bend Police Department Friday afternoon.
According to a press release posted on the department’s social media, the two victims have been identified as a married couple – an 85-year-old West Bend man and an 81-year-old West Bend woman. Police said preliminary evidence suggests these circumstances and the incident is still under investigation.
A police officer patrolling on foot found the deceased couple near one of the buildings in Lac Lawrann Park at 5:44 p.m. Both victims had apparent gunshot wounds. A firearm was located on the scene.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted in searching the park. No other victims were located.
West Bend Police Department noted that while the incident is still under investigation, there is no evidence to suggest any danger to the public.
The police department included in their statement: “If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, in crisis, or needs assistance with any mental health services, please call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255, Washington County Acute Care Services at 262-365-6565, or the Police Department at 262-335-5000 or 9-1-1. You are NOT alone.”