WEST BEND — On Thursday, the Washington County Public Works Committee approved an ordinance change to allow 10 sections of county trunk highways to be used by ATV/UTVs at a limited capacity to create connections between existing routes.
Currently, ATV/UTVs are only allowed on town roads throughout the county. They are not allowed on any of the county trunk highways due to safety concerns.
A recent change to state statutes allow ATV/UTVs on county and state highways where the posted speed limit is 35 miles per hour or less. County staff also used Department of Transportation data to determine which county trunk highways see 1,000 vehicles per day or less.
“There are certain county highways today that are accessible and usable by ATV/UTVs because of the state statute change that was out there,” said Chief Public Works Officer Scott Schmidt. “As you know, most of our highways are posted at 45 to 55 miles per hour, so most of those not able to be utilized by ATV/UTV.”
The county was previously approached by an area ATV/UTV club requesting the change to allow for the vehicles within townships that have approved ATV/UTV use on town roads. The Traffic Safety Commission also reviewed and approved the sections of road on Dec. 1.
“There were some connectivity issues that the ATV/UTV had with their trail system, especially getting across (Highways 41 and 45,” said Schmidt. He added that this caused portions of the county to be split up as vehicles were unable to get across to other routes.
The 10 connections, many of which are located in the western portion of the county, will be reviewed in two years. The committee will then determine whether additional connections could be added, or if the number of connections should be reduced.
Several connections are proposed in the Town of West Bend and the Town of Addison, as well as some in the Town of Farmington and Town of Wayne.
The ordinance change will go to the County Board for final approval next month.