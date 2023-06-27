PEWAUKEE — The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department found a large quantity of drugs after stopping a man who was urinating by a boat launch on June 18.
Timothy Levi Stewart, 42, was charged on June 20 with possession with intent to deliver THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, both felonies and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon. If convicted he faces close to 20 years in prison. A $30,000 signature bond was set for Stewart. His next court date is July 6.
According to the criminal complaint, a sheriff's deputy was working boat patrol on Pewaukee Lake that day when he noticed Stewart urinating near the exit of the boat launch. The deputy made contact with him and asked why he was urinating in public when there was a bathroom no less than 50 feet away. Stewart said he was taking medication that made him urinate more, the complaint said.
The deputy asked for identification and Steward reached into his car to get it.
The deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the car after the door was opened. The deputy asked if there was marijuana in the car and Stewart said “just a few joints,” the complaint said.
The deputy did a search of the car and found another person in the driver's seat who left the car without an issue.
The deputy found a jar filled with a green, leafy substance, under the driver's side seat was a holster for a handgun. Stewart said the gun was in a black fanny back on the passenger side of the car. The deputy located the fanny pack and gun. Next to the fanny pack was a green camo package and black lunch box. In the camo were numerous packages of marijuana edible candies and another clear glass jar with a green, leafy substance. In the lunch bag side pocket were eight clear glass jars individually packaged and filled with suspected marijuana wax. In the main part of the lunch box were more pre-sealed edible marijuana candies, the complaint said.
In total, there were 53 bags of edible marijuana candies with Sour Patch, Starburst, Nerds and Trollies gummies logos.
Under the passenger seat another bag contained an additional gun with three magazines. In the trunk were 27 bottles of THC-infused juices.
After conducting a thorough investigation, the following was found and seized: two handguns; 28 bottles of liquid THC; 53 THC edibles; two jars of marijuana; two marijuana joints and a scale.
The deputy also recovered two cell phones and a scale from Stewart, the complaint said.
Stewart told the deputy he didn't have a valid conceal carry permit here in Wisconsin or in Arizona where he lives.