TOWN OF POLK — The Washington County Humane Society received 47 puppies on Friday after a Richfield man tried to have them illegally transported to his home from Texas. Now, just four days later, several of the puppies have already found a new home, and most of them could be adopted by the end of today.
“We’ve had such a crazy, amazing turnout today from the community, that most of the 47 dogs will be adopted within a couple days, like today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday),” said Washington County Humane Society Executive Director Kay Amland.
She added that some of the dogs had been put up for adoption on Saturday, less than a day after they arrived at the WCHS, and are going home already.
“On a normal basis, a couple times a month we take in dogs from out of state, so it wasn’t that unusual to intake the 47 dogs, although it was a much larger number than we normally do,” said Amland.
She said the shelter normally might receive eight or 12 animals when a transport comes into Wisconsin, but because this transport was seized in Richfield all of the dogs were sent to the Washington County Humane Society.
On Friday, the Washington County Sheriff’s office received a tip about a man driving the puppies to Richfield from Texas illegally.
“What made it illegal was the way they were transported and that they were transported without and kind of paperwork,” said Amland. “Normally, you can’t bring animals in without a [Certificate of Veterinary Inspection]. It’s basically a letter from a vet that says the animal is healthy.”
Besides not having paperwork, the puppies were brought to Richfield from Texas in the back of an open pickup truck, she added.
“That’s not a humane way to transport animals, especially cross-country,” said Amland.
Law enforcement met the driver at his Richfield home and then escorted him to the humane society where the dogs were unloaded and brought into the shelter, according to Amland.
“We all arrived around 10 o’clock. We met the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and had care staff show up,” said Amland. “Everyone was willing to drop everything they were doing on a Friday on a holiday.”
According to Amland, the care staff was able to get all the dogs unloaded and settled in fairly efficiently and left at about 2 a.m. on Saturday.
According to a release from the Washington County Humane Society, all of the dogs were healthy and some were previously spayed or neutered. To see which puppies are still available, visit wchspets.org, or stop in at the Washington County Humane Society today before they are gone.
The Washington County Humane Society is open 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 1 to 7 p.m. on Monday and closed on Sunday. The humane society is located at 3650 County Trunk Highway 60 in the Town of Polk.