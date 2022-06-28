WEST BEND — Puppyland Humane Society, a local animal shelter, hosts its annual rummage sale at the end of June. The sale gives the community an opportunity to shop at a discount while raising funds for the animals in the shelter’s care.
Operated solely by volunteers, Puppyland Humane Society Inc. was founded in 1948 by Joe and Renetta Koelsch, two animal lovers with a passion for providing care. It is now managed by their great nephew, Lorn Vorpahl.
Animals currently cared for at Puppyland have been surrendered by someone in the community include cats, dogs and guinea pigs. It also has handled birds, rabbits and assorted other pets. The organization doesn’t accept strays or wild animals. Animals are neutered or fixed.
“We recently found a home for three pigs,” said Vorpahl. “We just need to find the right people.”
Puppyland volunteers take care of the pets, socializing and handling them so they are ready for adoption. They also are needed for general operations, such as cleaning and other necessary chores.
“We’re always looking for volunteers to walk the pets and socialize the prospective pets,” volunteer Kathy Loomans added.
The annual rummage sale raises funds to support Puppyland’s operation. In addition to operating expenses, funds raised this year will go towards new light fixtures in the dog and cat buildings at the shelter.
Items come from many sources, including leftovers from estate sales and individual donations. Items left after the sale are donated to local homeless shelters, Goodwill and the Clothes Closet in Wayne. Puppyland also collects aluminum cans, which are turned in to a recycler for cash.
Those interested in learning more about Puppyland Humane Society Inc. can visit their website at puppylandhs.webstarts.com or on Facebook.