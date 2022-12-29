Putting West Bend on the map

WEST BEND — The West Bend BID Board will meet Tuesday, Jan. 3 to vote on designating $5,000 for a grant program to support tourism marketing, a potential platform to host an interactive map of downtown and they will receive an update on the new Downtown Parking Ordinance approved by the Common Council.
When the BID Board meets on Jan. 3 in the Council Chambers at 1115 S. Main St., they will vote on whether or not to designate $5,000 toward a Wisconsin Department of Tourism grant worth $39,550 that would be used to promote tourism and engagement in the downtown West Bend area.
The Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s Joint Effort Marketing (JEM) Grant Program offers funding to help produce a promotion or event. The program can reimburse up to 75% of a project’s first year eligible promotional costs. The deadline to apply is Feb. 1, 2023.
A “Visit Downtown West Bend” marketing campaign is being developed to promote visitation and engagement during the 2023 Main Street Reconstruction project. The campaign is being developed through a collaboration between the City of West Bend Communications Department and the Downtown West Bend BID Board, West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown West Bend Association. This grant program can provide up to $39,550 for eligible promotional expenditures.
The City of West Bend Communications Department will write and administer the grant, which includes a comprehensive marketing plan identifying placements in the Travel Wisconsin Co-op Program, Key Milwaukee magazine, Clear Channel (billboards), Our Wisconsin magazine, Meta (Facebook/ Instagram advertising platform), Google Ads (Google/YouTube), MailChimp and more, according to the BID Board meeting agenda.
An interactive digital scavenger hunt software, Eventzee, is included in the plan and will feature unique challenges and incentives to drive visitation. Eventzee will serve as a digital communication platform to notify users of upcoming events, activities and promotions taking place in the downtown area. All downtown businesses will have an opportunity to take part in the Eventzee scavenger hunt platform.
Matching fund contributions have been committed by the West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce at $3,400 and Downtown West Bend Association at $2,400. The City of West Bend Communications Department will administer the grant and contribute $2,350 toward the match.
Interactive downtown map
The BID Board will also consider a potential platform for the creation of an interactive map for Downtown West Bend.
The interactive map of downtown West Bend will help residents navigate recent changes, such as the Historic District designation, updated parking ordinance and the forthcoming 2023 Main Street Reconstruction project.
The City’s Communications Department recommends nuCloud as the map platform after vetting several software options.
The platform nuCloud is an interactive college campus and downtown business district map platform. The cloud-based software is designed for optimal mobile browsing and can be embedded within websites, Facebook pages and digital information kiosks, according to the Communications Department.
The map can be updated at any time and can include numerous options to highlight an Historic District walking tour, customer and public parking options, businesses and points of interest.
The annual cost of the nuCloud mapping service will be $6,000, or $500 per month.
This cost includes hosting and streaming, guaranteed availability, tech support and more.
The creation of the interactive map involves nuCloud cartographers and artists using aerial photo reference materials. The map creation typically takes 60 to 90 days after receiving all references. The cost of creating a 3D Raster Tour is $29,900. The cost of creating a 3D Rendering Tour is $32,500.
The BID Board meets on Jan. 3 to decide on these matters.