WEST BEND — Landon Durham and Matt Theisen spent much of Wednesday participating in Maxwell Street Day in downtown West Bend. However, they were not providing deals for shoppers; with two lemonade stands outside of Crane & Arrow and River Shores Chiropractic, they raised money for the Morgan Matthew Foundation, a nonprofit charitable organization named for Theisen’s late son, which in turn raises funds for Children’s Hospital.
“Morgan passed last September, so this is our first year, we were just established in February,” said Theisen, Morgan’s father and a resident of Slinger. “So, we’re brand new.”
“All of the donations we get will be going to the Morgan Matthew Foundation, which all the stuff for the Morgan Matthew Foundation goes to Children’s [Hospital] for people who have problems like Morgan with a hole in his heart,” said Durham, Morgan’s cousin and godfather.
“Mo bravely battled several complex medical conditions (VACTERL) during his 82 days earthside and passed away due to complications associated with a congenital heart defect (CHD) in September 2021,” reads a flyer about the foundation. “With your help, his impact will continue to shine — raising critical funds for the NICU & Herma Heart Institute at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin to provide technology, research, resources and the highest level of care for infants with complicated medical diagnoses.”
VACTERL syndrome affects many body systems including vertebral, cardiac, tracheal and renal, among others, according to medlineplus.gov.
Durham and Theisen provided lemonade, cookies and other treats to people who came out for Maxwell Street Day, and spread awareness about the foundation. They didn’t have prices for the lemonade and baked goods, but accepted donations instead.
Durham said that while part of their goal was spreading awareness, they wanted to raise a good amount of money for the foundation.
“Hopefully, we raise money for Morgan, a lot of money,” said Durham.
Which they did. According to Theisen, they raised $2,201 for the foundation, despite inclement weather through most of the day.
“It was unbelievable, it was a good day,” said Theisen. “I think having half the group over at River Shores Chiropractic Care helped, as well. It was pretty awesome given the rain day.”
The Morgan Matthew Foundation is currently planning more small events like the lemonade stand for this year, according to Theisen. But the big one will be their second annual golf outing next year.
“[This year’s] golf outing was a huge success, we raised $60,000,” said Theisen. “We are planning a couple smaller events like this, but with the hopes of the golf outing growing bigger and bigger every year.”
“It will be June 24 next year, and, hopefully, it goes on for many years,” said Durham.
For more information about the Morgan Matthew Foundation, go to morganmatthewfoundation.org.