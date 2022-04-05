KEWASKUM — With the preliminary results in from Tuesday’s election in, incumbent Kewaskum School Board members will remain at their posts.
They were the two most-voted-for candidates out of three on the ballot, beating out challenger Rhett Engelking for the board seats. As such, Bradley Petersen and Timothy Ramthun will begin their next terms and the composition of the Kewaskum School Board will remain the same for now.
“I serve at the pleasure of the people, and I am pleased they have trusted me again to serve them. The vote is the ultimate endorsement in every election,” Ramthun said Tuesday evening.
Ramthun said during campaigning that his conservative values, attention to detail, conviction and dependability all made him valuable to the school board and the district.
Ramthun is also a member of the Wisconsin State Assembly. Peterson has served on the board committees for buildings and grounds, and for policy.
Leading up to the election, he said his experience in both the public and private sector with different budgets, policies and laws was valuable to the Kewaskum School District.
“My fellow patriots, never, give, up,” Petersen said after the results came out Tuesday evening.
“As I’m left speechless with tears rolling down my face,I cannot help but thank you for your support. It’s time we roll up our sleeves and get to work. My goal will always be to make the Kewaskum School District the #1 school in southeastern Wisconsin,” Petersen said. Preliminary results for the election were released Tuesday evening through the Washington County Clerk’s Office.
All election results released Tuesday evening are preliminary; results remain unofficial until canvassed.