Re-enacting part of Prohibition to raise funds

HARTFORD — The Hartford Historical Society will be hosting their first speakeasy fundraiser for their organization at Hank’s SpeakEZ, 25 W. Sumner St. in Hartford, inside Hank’s Restaurant and Drinkery, from 7 p.m. to “when the Feds show up” on July 16.
This will be the first of three speakeasy events that the Hartford Historical Society will be putting on. As of right now, they are still working on the two others, with one planned for Scoop DeVille and the other location to be determined, according to Hartford Historical Society member Marilyn Raschka.
“We were thinking of ways to highlight local, downtown businesses, and then one of us said ‘what about Hank’s and his speakeasy?’” said Raschka. “He hasn’t had that open for I’d say two or three years. We got to thinking about Prohibition, because we talk about history and Hartford’s history. So, somebody brought up that idea, and then we connected that to Hank’s SpeakEZ.”
According to Raschka, the Historical Society then brought the idea to Hank’s owner Tom Wenzel and he was on board to help put on this event, which Raschka added is the first speakeasy put on by a historical society that she knows of.
During the event there will be drinks, dancing and history of Prohibition, according to Raschka.
From 6:30 to 9 p.m. there will be a 1930s car parked outside for people to take pictures with, and there will also be people dressed in 1920s fashion, and dressed up as gangsters, that people can take pictures with.
The doors will open at 7 p.m., but you will need a password to enter.
According to Raschka, it will cost $10 to get an admission ticket for the event at the door, and it will be cash only.
Once you have your ticket you will get the password to get into the speakeasy, and your ticket will also cover your first drink inside.
There will also be snacks provided during the event.
Inside of Hank’s SpeakEZ 1920s music will be playing. There will also be a cash bar where you can get your first drink with your entry ticket, and you can buy more drinks.
No credit cards will be accepted, because there weren’t any in the Prohibition era, according to Raschka.
“There’s a lot of history, it’s a cool place, it’s a fun idea ... it will just be a whole experience down there,” said Raschka.