Referendum canvass reveals resounding victory

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Moraine Park Technical College referendum election has been canvassed, with the official results coming in with a landslide victory for the ballot measure.
The final vote tally for the $55 million MPTC borrowing referendum was 78,549 “yes” votes against 58,315 “no” votes; the referendum passed by more than 20,000 votes, with 57.4 percent of the 136,864 votes cast in total coming in favorably for the measure.
“This is a game-changer for our communities, the employers that we train their workforce,” MPTC President Bonnie Baerwald said Thursday in comments announcing the official results.
The referendum asked voters if the technical college should be authorized to borrow $55 million, to fund four significant construction projects to expand the MPTC system’s programming and resources.
“When I am asked why I think we had such a high favorability, I share a couple things,” Baerwald said. “The first is that we have a strong message. Our purpose is all about training the workforce of the future, and when you tell constituents we are going to have 14,000 manufacturing job openings and 8,000 health care jobs openings in the next 10 years, I think people reflect and realize Moraine Park needs the resourcing.”
The first project will be renovation of about 30,000 square feet at the Fond du Lac MPTC campus to create specialized labs and classrooms for advanced manufacturing and trades, automation, innovation and robotics. Its estimated cost is $13.7 million, and the project is expected to begin in May of next year and be finished in the summer of 2024.
Second, expected to begin in the summer of 2023, will be the fire training facility project for $9.3 million. MPTC is currently in discussions about purchasing a piece of land, according to Baerwald; once it is purchased, the technical college intends to construct a fire training facility for all local fire departments in the district.
Third would be the Washington County campus project, estimated at $18.5 million, for building an automation and robotics lab to add seven new programs to the West Bend campus. The final project would be renovation at the Fond du Lac campus for the Health and Human Services wing, adding simulation spaces modeling real-world clinics and labs, and updating labs and classrooms for radiography, medical lab technician, surgical technology and respiratory therapy programs.
It was estimated to cost $13.3 million, and could occur in 2024 or 2025.
MPTC had to hold the referendum because under state statutes they cannot borrow more than $1.5 million in two years for a college campus unless it is approved through referendum.
When MPTC borrows the money, the debt will be paid through increased property taxes for the district. The expected tax impact of the referendum is a 21-cent increase to the MPTC District tax rate. That is the amount a property owner pays per $1,000 of property value, so that rate would increase a property tax bill by $21 per $100,000 of value.
Baerwald has noted that the borrowing will occur over the next several years, not all at once. As such, the tax impact will occur in stages as the borrowing happens.
The Moraine Park Technical College District includes Washington, Dodge, Fond du Lac and Green Lake counties, as well as parts of Calumet, Columbia, Marquette, Sheboygan, Waushara and Winnebago counties. All voters within the district were able to vote in the referendum.