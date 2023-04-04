HARTFORD — Newcomer Dennis Regan will be Hartford’s District 2 alderman after receiving 217 more votes than his opponent, another newcomer, Brian Boehlen, on Tuesday.
Regan received 646 votes, or 59.4%, of the 1,087 total votes casted. Boehlen received 429 votes, or 39.5%.
“I want to thank people for their support,” said Regan. “I’ll definitely do the best I can in the position they elected me to do.”
Regan has lived in the 2nd Aldermanic district in Hartford for 23 years. He has been appointed to the Hartford Plan Commission since 2004.
While running for office, Regan said he wants to focus on the continued quality and orderly development and maintenance of Hartford.
Regan will be replacing Ald. Dennis Hegy, who has served in the position for three decades.
All results are unofficial until canvass by the county.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Dennis Regan
|646
|59.4%
|Brian Boehlen
|429
|39.5%
|Write-ins
|12
|1.1%
|Total Votes
|1,087
2 of 2 units reported (100%)
