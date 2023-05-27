WEST BEND — West Bend recently put up banners around the Tower Heritage Center, 320 S. Fifth Ave., to honor and remember graduates of West Bend High Schools who died while serving their country.
There are 28 banners in total honoring the lives of West Bend graduates who gave their lives in service for their country. The banners are hung on light posts on Sixth Avenue and Poplar Street.
The 28 deceased veterans commemorated with a banner include (date of death):
■ Pvt. Adrian J. Neubauer, Army (June 13, 1942)
■ Tec 5 Stewart W. Vincent, Army Air Corps (June 3, 1943)
■ QM1 Russel L. Petri, Navy (Oct. 13, 1943)
■ TSgt Walter G. Kellbach, Army Air Corps (Dec. 4, 1943)
■ PFC Curtis W. Schmidt, Army (Aug. 7, 1944)
■ PFC Harvey T. Fohl, Army (Aug. 10, 1944)
■ PFC Gordon L. Wendelborn, Army (Aug. 10, 1944)
■ Sgt. Charles V. Cooke, Army Air Corps (Aug. 24, 1944)
■ Capt. Melvin L. Reisch, Army (Oct. 3, 1944)
■ PHM-2 Kenneth D. Fassbinder, Navy (1945)
■ Sgt. Michael S. Kratzer, Army (Jan. 2, 1945)
■ Tec 5 Raymond M. Hinsenkamp, Army (Jan. 13, 1945)
■ SSG. Henry F. “Hank” Gumm, Army (Feb. 4, 1945)
■ Raymond F. Puestow, Army (Feb. 23, 1945)
■ PFC Stanley “Tiny” Schneider, Army (March 4, 1945)
■ Pvt. Fred A. Backus, Army (March 26, 1945)
■ Pvt. Henry F. “Hank” Schalles, U.S.M.C. (May 15, 1945)
■ 2LT Gerald W. Bell, Army (May 19, 1945)
■ Lt. Raymond P. Wiedmeyer, Army Air Corps (Oct. 14, 1945)
■ CPL Richard A. “Dick” Bell, Army (July, 24, 1950)
■ Pvt. Roman L. Weninger, Army (Jan. 26, 1951)
■ PFC Melvin Klein, Army (Feb. 12, 1951)
■ LCpl John P. Gray, U.S.M.C. (May 31, 1968)
■ SP4 Ronald M. Heinecke, Army (Aug. 18, 1968)
■ Sgt. Glenn F. Dean, Army (Aug. 27, 1968)
■ PFC Thomas H. Crook, U.S.M.C. (Feb. 23, 1969)
■ LCpl Travis M. Wichlacz, U.S.M.C. (Feb. 5, 2005)
■ Capt. Kevin M. Kryst, U.S.M.C. (Dec. 18, 2006)
The banners were donated to the city by the Sons of the American Legion Post 36, and were made for the post by Mark Gebler and Chisholm Graphics in Milwaukee. Research was done by West Bend social studies teacher Scott Mindel.