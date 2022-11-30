MADISON – State Rep. Janel Brandtjen, chair of the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, said on Tuesday that there was an 83% decrease in military voters in the recent elections when compared to the 2020 election.
In a press release on Tuesday, Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, said active military voters dropped to 1,573 in 2022 after reaching a high of 9,876 in 2020, indicating an 83% drop.
“Once again, WEC failed to do their job,” said Brandtjen, suggesting a distrust in the way military ballots are handled by municipal clerks.
However, Brandtjen’s military voter numbers do not match the official Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) statistics.
According to WEC, there were just over 2,700 military votes in the 2022 election and 10,600 military votes in the 2020 election, creating a percentage drop of about 74.5%.
It is not clear why Brandtjen’s numbers differ from the official WEC counts. Conley Media reached out to Brandtjen for comment, but she did not respond before deadline.
The drop in voter turnout is typical between a presidential election and a midterm election. For comparison, the drop-off between the presidential election of 2016, which saw roughly 4,480 military issued ballots, and the 2018 midterm election was approximately 61.3%, according to WEC statistics. The last midterm election in 2018 had 2,747 military votes, a number very close to the 2022 midterm election’s approximately 2,700 military votes.
Brandtjen has claimed there was significant voter fraud in the 2020 election and supported decertifying President Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has countered that such a decertification isn’t possible under Wisconsin law.
Brandtjen backed Vos’s write-in Republican opponent in the November election, but Vos ended up winning that race with 73%of the vote. Soon after the election, a letter was sent to Brandtjen informing her she had been removed from the closed GOP caucus because her fellow party members no longer found her trustworthy.
On Nov. 3 Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson fired Milwaukee Election Commission Deputy Director Kimberly Zapata after she allegedly sought military absentee ballots and sent them to Brandtjen’s home. Brandtjen says she was “surprised” when these fraudulent ballots arrived at her home.
Brandtjen acknowledged the incident when she wrote on her official Facebook page that she received three military ballots sent to her home address from clerks in Menomonee Falls, South Milwaukee and Shorewood on Oct. 27.
The ballots were all addressed to “Holly” with three different last names. None of the individuals had ever resided at Brandtjen’s address.
“When Milwaukee deputy election clerk Kim Zapata created three military members out of thin air and sent requests for legitimate ballots to my home address, the vulnerability of the military ballot process was exposed,” said Brandtjen in Tuesday’s press release.
“Now we have learned that the number of active military members voting in the 2022 election dropped by over 83% over the 2020 election,” said Brandtjen. “Active military voters do not require registration or ID, but according to Wisconsin Statute 6.22(6), clerks are supposed to confirm active military voters via a list.”
Brandtjen said “many municipalities are not doing this” check.
Absentee ballots for members of the military are not subject to the same laws as other absentee ballots, but military ballots only make up an average of .07% of total ballots requested, according to the WEC.
