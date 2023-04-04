WASHINGTON COUNTY — The voting residents of much of Washington County overwhelmingly favored the county sharing its sales tax with local municipalities to fund road work, as preliminary results of the referendum on the matter held in 15 local communities showed more than 75% of votes cast said yes to whether they agreed the county should give a portion of county sales taxes to municipalities to fund road work.
Fifteen local communities held an advisory referendum on Tuesday’s ballot, asking residents if they agree Washington County should share 20% of the sales tax it collects with local towns, villages and cities for the purpose of funding local road work. Out of 41,975 total votes cast across 15 municipalities, 32,219 voted yes.
With 9,756 votes of no to the proposal, results in the 15 cities, towns and villages combined came in at 76.76% in favor.
The referendum effort was organized by the Mid-Moraine Municipal Association, which represents many of the municipalities in Washington and Ozaukee counties. According to information shared with municipalities by the association earlier this year, Washington County collected about $15.023 million in sales tax in 2021.
Twenty percent of that would be slightly more than $3 million; the proposal is for the county to distribute that 20% equitably to each of the county’s towns, villages and cities based on each community’s population and equalized property value. The remaining 80% would be retained by the county.
The referendum was advisory and nonbinding, which means that the results show the opinion of the voters without the county being obligated to act on the results. During planning for the referendum, the Mid-Moraine Municipal Association said the results would be referred to the Washington County Board.
Whether the County Board chooses to change its policy on sales tax and its use, or not, will be up to the County Board.
The municipalities which held the referendum were the towns of Addison, Barton, Erin, Farmington, Hartford, Kewaskum, Polk, Trenton and West Bend, the villages of Germantown, Jackson, Kewaskum and Slinger and the cities of Hartford and West Bend.
There were five municipalities in Washington County which did not hold the referendum, including the towns of Germantown, Jackson and Wayne and the villages of Newburg and Richfield.
For more April 4, 2023 statewide general election results, click here.