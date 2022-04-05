Residents receive facilities tour during referendum forum

HARTFORD — Hartford Union High School held a forum to show community members the plans for the athletic facilities referendum on tonight’s ballot, answer questions and give a tour of renovated district facilities from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday night.

April 5 Referendum Shall the Hartford Union High School District, Washington and Dodge Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $12,000,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of an outdoor school facility improvement project consisting of: constructing, upgrading, renovating and equipping athletic fields and other facilities? Yes/No

The referendum is for HUHS’s outdoor athletic facilities, and would cost $12 million and add 18 cents to the mill rate for the school district. If this referendum passes, residents can expect a 18-cent increase to the school mill rate. For a property valued at $200,000 this would mean an additional $36 a year in taxes.

The referendum, if passed, will go towards building a new turf football and track complex behind the high school, upgrading the current football field into a turf soccer field, building eight new tennis courts with a complex, renovating the eight current tennis courts, building a new varsity baseball field and plaza, building a turf varsity softball field and two turf softball fields that will double as multipurpose fields for gym classes and band.

Several community members and parents came to the forum. The majority of them said they were there to learn more about the referendum, or to voice their support of it and see more of the recent renovations that had been done at HUHS over the last three years. Two community members who appeared to be against the referendum questioned Superintendent Jeff Walters at the beginning of the forum before he led other community members on a tour of the indoor facilities.

During the tour led by Walters, he addressed concerns of the community about the referendum that had been voiced on Facebook.

The first was the status of the pool. According to Walters, there was a roof drain above the pool from which rust was falling into it. He said that is being fixed and should no longer be a problem. He added that the water heater was working, despite an electrical problem that knocked it out for a short period of time, and the pool water was plenty warm.

Walters said they had looked at estimates for a new eight-lane pool. The current pool is six lanes. The price of a new pool was estimated at $6 million. He also said the pool has five to eight more years until it will need renovating.

The tour then went to the wrestling room and other indoor athletic facilities. According to Walters, a few weeks ago a wrestling coach from Penn State visited HUHS and told him that Hartford had one of the nicest wrestling rooms he had seen at a high school.

The tour then went to the technical education classrooms. HUHS has two hallways of tech ed classrooms and an auto lab that can fit eight cars, something Walters said no other high school in the county can match. In the Tech Ed hallway was also a recently renovated culinary lab which repurposed several rooms into one large classroom for cooking classes.

Walters added that HUHS will be looking to add a seventh Tech Ed teacher next year.

Other newly renovated facilities that were shown during the tour included the library, cafeteria, fitness center, science hall and a pottery studio/art class room.

Walters also took the tour to look at areas that had been renovated before he arrived at the school before he became superintendent in 2019, which included the gym and auditorium.

The two people who appeared to be against the referendum declined a request to be interviewed by the Daily News.