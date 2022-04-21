WASHINGTON COUNTY — Last year many restaurants in Washington County experienced staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A year later workers are returning to the industry and relieving those issues.
“I think we are seeing an upswing,” said Riverside Brewery General Manager Teri Benz. “My front of the house staff is almost fully staffed. Now we are just looking to fill some positions in the back.”
“It’s much, much better,” said Tony Koebel, owner of The Norbert. “I don’t know if it was ever that bad last year for us. But I really think things are on the up-and-up.”
Both restaurants have seen an uptick in applications this year.
“We’ve got a lot of interviews coming up, and we certainly have a lot of applications we’ve got to sort through right now,” said Koebel.
“People have been, they have to go back to work,” said Benz. “I just think there’s more people out looking now.”
While Riverside Brewery and The Norbert have been able to begin moving on from last year’s staffing issues, Mickey’s in Hartford never quite had the same problem.
“We’re kind of a unique situation, because we primarily get high school students and people who apply,” said Mickey’s owner Lauren Lutz. “We have no shortage of 14-year-olds, I’d say that much.”
However, for Mickey’s it has been a challenge bringing in adult workers.
“Definitely more of a challenge getting adult employees in, but I just think that is part of the business since we are seasonal,” said Lutz. “It’s a little tricky that way.”
Lutz added that since she has taken over the restaurant they haven’t experienced staffing issues. But because they primarily employ people under the age of 18, she has to staff more workers.
“I could have fewer employees if I could have adult employees who can multi-task and handle different jobs,” said Lutz. “So I have to pay more employees to work to cover that shortage. I will say that the crew we have, and the kids that we have, are incredibly hard workers and we are lucky to have them.”
Lutz said she has considered reaching out to local colleges with hospitality of business and food management courses to see if they would be willing to give credit for an internship as a way of adding adults to her staff.
Riverside Brewery and The Norbert took a different approach to addressing their staffing needs.
“We increased our budgets, like our advertising and help wanted budgets, a little bit,” said Benz. “We spent more money in different places like hiring platforms and things like that.”
“For us we’ve certainly raised what we’re paying people,” said Koebel. “We’ve made a conscious decision as a company to try and pay people a living wage. For so long in our industry, and a lot of industries, it was just, it wasn’t right what we were paying people.”
Koebel added that ownership in hospitality should be taking very little off the top and profits should be going back to their staff, because without them they’ve got nothing.