RICHFIELD — The Village Board will meet tonight, and discuss the possibility of a public safety referendum on the fall ballot to support fire department staffing.
The Village Board will meet at 7 p.m. today at Richfield Fire Station No. 2, 4166 Hubertus Road in Richfield. The first item under discussion and action on tonight’s agenda is “regarding the RVFC Fire/EMS and Public Safety Referendum to potentially be placed on the ballot at the election being held on Nov. 8, 2022.”
Richfield Village Administrator Jim Healy said this week that today’s discussion will be about whether the village wishes to go forward with considering a referendum this fall; if such a referendum occurs, it would be to ask the village’s residents to allow an increase of the tax levy to support additional staff at the Richfield Volunteer Fire Company.
Tonight’s action, if taken, would give staff permission to prepare the question and necessary information for a referendum; the resolution to actually place a referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot would occur in July by vote of the Village Board.
“We’re still working with the fire company on the details,” Healy said. “We have to be clear, what are the needs of the fire department, and how can the village of Richfield support them.”
Healy said the village does not yet have a specific amount of money for what the levy increase requested by a referendum would be. That information would be developed moving forward, if the Village Board clears staff to prepare the measure.
“This referendum, if approved by the Village of Richfield Board, would provide an additional five fulltime firefighters for the Richfield Volunteer Fire Company, helping to ensure that staffing is available for fire and EMS calls,” according to a letter from RVFC Vice President Leif Erickson and Fire Chief Tony Burgard.
Healy’s report in the meeting packet stated that the department currently has five full-time firefighters, as well as five part-time firefighters and 37 volunteer members.
“Right now, their full operating budget with us is $590,000,” Healy said.
Healy’s report noted that the referendum, if it occurs, would not be for a limited time, as the road referendum in Richfield several years ago was. To secure staffing funding for the RVFC, the referendum would have to establish a permanent levy increase moving forward, so that funding would remain available for continued staffing in future years.
Healy’s report also noted that staff research found a phased approach to the funding would not work; if a referendum is the method by which the community obtains funding, it would be addressed at one time up front, rather than attempting multiple referenda or different measures over time.
Tonight the board is also scheduled to take action on an ordinance to recodify the village’s zoning code and zoning map. The village has spent the past several years going through the zoning code, to update and alter it as needed for the current state and goals of the community.