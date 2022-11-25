WEST BEND — The Downtown West Bend Business Improvement District (BID) announced Tuesday that the 2023 Façade Grant Program will provide matching grant funds up to $25,000 for Downtown Riverwalk revitalization efforts.
The Downtown West Bend BID Façade Grant Committee’s façade grant program is designed to provide an incentive for private sector improvements and historical preservation of commercial buildings located in the BID.
The 2023 program will specifically focus on applications to revitalize the Downtown Riverwalk. The Façade Grant Committee will provide successful grant applications with $25,000 in matching grant funds to make private business improvements of commercial buildings more affordable.
“This grant program spurred façade improvements to river-facing buildings in 2022,” said BID Façade Committee Chair and District 2 Alderman Mark Allen. “The committee is pleased to offer more grant funding this year and looks forward to working with applicants throughout the process.”
The program is designed primarily for projects that “protect the historic integrity of the building and improve the overall appearance of the downtown area,” according to the city’s BID Façade Grant Program website.
Applicants need to complete an online grant application by Jan 31, 2023 to be considered.
Those interested in applying are encouraged to contact Jessica Wildes at 262-335-5170 or wildesj@ci.westbend. wi.us. Additional program information is available at www.ci.westbend.wi.us/bid-facade-grant.