Sales tax advisory referendum will be on Tuesday’s ballot

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Fifteen local communities will have an advisory referendum on Tuesday’s ballot, asking residents if they feel Washington County should share a portion of the sales tax it collects with local towns, villages and cities for funding local road work.
The referendum question, as it will appear on the ballot, is: “Washington County currently imposes a 0.5 % Sales Tax throughout the county and none of these dollars are shared with local municipalities. Municipalities are putting forth a proposal to Washington County for sharing the Sales Tax Revenue. Would you support an agreement where the County would annually share 20% of the revenues with the cities, villages, and towns to apply to local road maintenance and construction?”
The municipalities with the referendum are the towns of Addison, Barton, Erin, Farmington, Hartford, Kewaskum, Polk, Trenton and West Bend; the villages of Germantown, Jackson, Kewaskum and Slinger; and the cities of Hartford and West Bend.
The referendum effort was organized by the Mid-Moraine Municipal Association, which represents many of the municipalities in Washington and Ozaukee counties.
According to information shared with municipalities by the association earlier this year, Washington County collected about $15.023 million in sales tax in 2021.
Twenty percent of that would be slightly more than $3 million; the referendum proposal is for the county to distribute that 20 percent equitably to each of the county’s towns, villages and cities based on the population and equalized property value of each municipality. The other 80 percent would be retained by the county.
As the amount of sales tax collected increases in future years — historically it has gone up as spending in the county and prices increase — the amount kept by the county and the amount channeled to municipalities would rise.
FOR THE REFERENDUM
Mike Miller, the executive director of the Mid-Moraine Municipal Association, and West Bend City Administrator Jay Shambeau spoke about why the association is promoting the sales tax referendum. They discussed the value of the funding to local infrastructure, the history of attempts to change county sales tax use locally and different funding methods that could be considered at the county level.
Miller said he and the Mid-Moraine Municipal Association began speaking to the county last summer about creating a new system for sales taxes. He said he spoke to County Executive Josh Schoemann, discussing whether or how some of the county’s collected sales tax could be shared with municipalities.
“He as much as told us it’s not going to happen,” Miller said.
Miller was previously a member of the Washington County Board for 10 years, and was West Bend’s mayor for about 18 years.
Miller and Shambeau said that after discussions with the county were unproductive, the municipal association began developing the idea of an advisory referendum. While its results are nonbinding and the County Board retains authority to decide not to share sales taxes with the local cities, towns and villages if it so chooses, Miller said it would put the discussion to the public and give Washington County residents the opportunity to weigh in on how they feel the taxes should be spent.
“The primary spending for this revenue is road repair. It’s something everyone needs to do,” Miller said.
Shambeau spoke about how sales taxes are collected in municipalities. It is through the businesses of each community that sales taxes are generated, and the residents who spend money that it comes from.
“These sales taxes are generated in the cities and towns,” Shambeau said.
He said that with the local communities and their people being the source of sales tax revenues, they should have a say in how the funds are spent and where they go.
Miller and Shambeau said this is the third time in recent years municipalities have sought a sharing agreement on sales tax with Washington County. They said in 2017, 15 municipalities passed resolutions requesting the county share some of the funds, and there was another effort in 2019.
“Most municipalities (in Washington County) passed requests for revenue sharing,” Miller said.
Shambeau noted the county also has various avenues they could pursue for additional revenues. He said they received $26 million in ARPA funding, which could potentially be used to make up a funding gap created by changing the sales tax allocation.
Miller and Shambeau also mentioned $5.4 million the county is expected to receive from an opioids lawsuit.
“That revenue could help out our departments a lot as well,” Miller said.
“It’s just time to share it,” Shambeau said of the sales taxes.
“It’s going to continue, and if it’s going to continue it should be shared with the municipalities,” he said.
AGAINST THE REFERENDUM
Washington County Board Chairman Jeffrey Schleif and County Executive Josh Schoemann spoke about the county’s position on sales tax funding. The two discussed how sales tax revenues are vital to the county’s budget, how counties charging and keeping sales taxes is normal in the state and other methods of funding.
Schoemann said everyone agrees that government funding systems are broken.
He said he has been working the past year with state leaders on changing the systems of government revenue systems and reform.
“Sales taxes are generated by people and businesses. When there is a surplus, that’s where it should be returned,” Schoemann said.
Schoemann said there are too many governments and government programs that duplicate work, leading to over-taxation.
“That is why, rather than putting efforts into an advisory referendum, which would rob Peter to pay Paul, and where the results are non-binding, the county and municipalities must work together to find ways to reduce the size of our government and free up existing tax dollars without over-burdening exhausted taxpayers,” Schoemann said.
Schleif noted that counties are the only local bodies which can charge sales taxes in Wisconsin, and of the 68 counties in the state that do so, only three share them with municipalities. He said those three counties are Sheboygan, Outagamie and Fond du Lac, which have been doing so since 2017.
“It is true that we charge sales tax, and the communities can’t, but they are allowed to make use of tax incremental financing, and the county cannot. So comparing the finances is difficult. I know that there are difficulties in balancing budgets, and I wouldn’t want to be in their place, but saying we have excess capital is not correct,” he said.
Schleif said during a June County Board meeting last year, the board reviewed the sales tax as they are required to do periodically.
“It is clear that ending the sales tax would leave a hole in our budget that we could not fill,” Schleif said.
He noted that the county is working on a revised anti-crime plan in the wake of a referendum for Sheriff’s Office funding failing last year. He said the County Board agonized over finding $800,000 for the plan, because the county does not have excess funding.
Schoemann and Schleif both said Washington County has cut property taxes for residents over the past decade, with Schleif saying that occurred four times in the last nine years.
“I plan on continuing the work to find a real solution to funding local government so that citizens can continue to enjoy the excellent quality of life we are accustomed to in Washington County,” Schoemann said