WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Samaritan Ad Hoc Committee received a presentation on closing the Samaritan Heath Center and the cost of demolishing Samaritan, and identified pros and cons of closing the facility during their third meeting on Tuesday night.
“This is a very tough option, and the County Board in the past expressed that to just close would be a very tough option for all the Washington County citizens,” said Samaritan Campus Administrator Matt Furno. “But, we wouldn’t be doing our due diligence unless we explore what are some of the pieces, components to closing.”
If the skilled nursing facility (SNF) was closed by the county, they would still have the option to keep the Residential Care Apartment Complex (RCAC), Community- Based Residential Facilities (CBRF) or both open, according to Furno. The county could also decide to close all three.
Furno added that if the facility was closed, the county would ensure the placement of all residents in other facilities, and would not just be simply sending them out the door.
He then discussed potential issues on the horizon if Samaritan were to be closed.
According to Furno, data from the 2010 census projects that there will be a large growth in the population that needs nursing care. The census data projected that the number of Wisconsinites ages 65-84 will increase 90 percent from 2010 to 2040, and the number of residents ages 85 and up will increase 139.3 percent from 2010 to 2040.
He added that this is due to the large number of “Baby Boomers” who will soon be hitting the “sweet spot” nursing home age.
“Our sweet spot for nursing homes, for example, is 83 years old. Now we have them in their 50s and at 100, but generally speaking it’s seniors at about 83 years of age,” said Furno. “So, it’s about seven years from today that we’re looking at the first population hitting the skilled nursing.”
Due to the expected explosion in the skilled nursing population, there will be an increased need for housing, according to Furno.
Furno then addressed the immediate concerns of closing Samaritan Health Center.
According to Furno, the biggest issues are placement of residents and staffing. Additional issues include either selling or demolishing Samaritan, and not receiving any reimbursement of their $3.5 million bond debt for the facility.
Staffing
“I have never faced such staffing concerns,” said Furno.
According to Furno, the facility is facing a staffing shortage, and has already spent a total of $2.73 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds on incentives and bonuses for staff, as well as $400,000 of ARPA funds on pickup nurses and Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA). This funding started in November, 2021 and is set to expire in May, 2023.
If the county closes Samaritan, Furno said, he would need additional funding from the county to continue paying for bonuses and incentives to keep staff on throughout the process, and to continue to pay for pickup nurses and CNAs. He said he would be looking at requesting funding to cover from May 2023 through December 2023, and possibly beyond that depending on how quickly residents can be placed.
Money would also be needed to fund severance packages for employees and to pay staffing agencies to bring in additional staff to help during the closing process.
Placement
According to Furno, if Samaritan were closed today, there would be 43 SNF residents (with five more currently in the hospital), 26 CBRF residents and 21 RCAC residents that would need placement in a new facility, which would take between six to 12 months.
Of these residents, Furno said the 17 Medicaid and 15 Family Care SNF residents would be the hardest to find placement for.
In Washington County there are three other skilled nursing facilities, Cedar Lake Health and Rehabilitation Center, Pavilion at Glacier Valley and Virginia Highlands Health And Rehabilitation Center, but Furno said that he doesn’t expect that they would jump at the chance to bring in the Medicaid or Family Care residents.
He added that there is not a location requirement when placing residents, so the county can place Samaritan residents in other counties. According to Furno, they would look at Washington County facilities first, facilities in neighboring counties second and then expand out from their depending on how placement were to go.
There are 12 Family Care residents in the RCAC and 13 Family Care residents in the CBRF that would be more difficult to move to a new facility. According to Furno, this is because each resident has a different contract, and based off of the company it is through that limits what facilities and counties they can be placed in.
The county could decide not to close either the CBRF, RCAC or both, which would reduce the number of residents needing to be placed if they choose this option.
Pros and cons
After Furno’s presentation, committee members Linda Gurath, Christopher Bossert, Jodi Schulteis, Tony Thoma and James Burg identified the pros and cons of closing Samaritan.
The committee identified several pros, including potentially selling the facility and licenses (their opportunity value), the county would no longer have to compete with the private sector for senior care (or just skilled nursing care) and the county’s fiscal commitment to Samaritan would eventually end.
The committee identified several cons, including the hardship it would place on residents, staff members and all of their families during the process, finding placements for residents and the cost of not receiving a reimbursement on their bond debt combined with increasing financial losses throughout the closing process.
Demolition
The committee also heard a presentation of the costs associated with demolishing Samaritan.
It was estimated two years ago that demolition would total about $2.6 million.
Demolition is not a standalone option for Samaritan, and as Bossert noted, it is a secondary decision the board will have to make depending on the option chosen by the County Board.
The county could choose to sell or repurpose the Samaritan Health Center instead of demolishing it, if they close or rebuild Samaritan, or move into a partnership where they would move residents to other facilities.