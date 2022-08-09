HARTFORD — Sarah Markos Adjemian won the Republican primary election for Washington County Clerk of Circuit Court by 425 votes over Connie Hogendyk, on Tuesday. With no challengers in the November 8 general election Adjemian is poised to become the next Clerk of Circuit Court, replacing Theresa Russell, in 2023.

Ajemian received 11,529 votes, 50.94%, and Hogendyk received 11,104 votes, 49.06%, from Washington County residents to win the primary election. There were 69 write-in votes cast.

Stay up-to-date on all the latest Washington County news with a subscription: Click here

“Thank you {Washington County residents] for having faith in me. All the support I’ve received has been outstanding,” said Adjemian.

She added that she was glad her hard work has paid off with Washington County residents voting for her.

“I worked so hard, I really worked hard,” said Adjemian. “I wanted to go to bed at night, tonight, knowing that I did everything I could and having no regrets. I think I will be awesome at the job, but the voters unless you’re out there. So, that was my strategy.”

Adjemian has 15 years of legal experience, and has worked in Washington County for five-and-a-half years, including as Register and Probate, her current position with the county.

While working as Register in Probate, Adjemian has worked with Russell, and seen the work she has done to make the office more efficient.

Adjemian said that she sees potential for more cost savings down the line, too. But, for now, she is excited to return to work Wednesday and celebrate her victory with her coworkers.

“I feel like we’ve worked really hard to be efficient in that office, but I know there’s lots of changes we can make for the good. Just more efficiencies, more cross-training. We have some new judges in, and I’m excited to work with them,” said Adjemian. “I think the staff will be very happy, because they were rooting for me. So, I’m excited to go into work tomorrow.”

Besides her coworkers, Adjemian said she had a lot of friends pulling for her, too. She thanked them and the residents of Washington County for the opportunity to serve them as the next Washington County Clerk of Circuit Court.

“I had someone tell me ‘when you run for office, you’ll find out who you’re real friends are.’ What I found out was friends coming out of the woodwork, just being so supportive,” said Adjemian. “So, I appreciate all those people, the voters and I will do my best to live up to the office.”

Results of the primary election are unofficial until certified.

Candidate # of votes % of votes Sarah Markos Adjemian 11,529 50.9% Connie Hogendyk 11,104 49.1% Write in 69 0.3% Total Votes 22,633

Precincts Reported: 40 of 40 (100%)

<< Back to main election results page