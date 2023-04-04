HARTFORD – Newcomer Tina Savage will be Hartford’s District 3 alderwoman after receiving 251 more votes than her opponent, another newcomer, Kathee Isleb, on Tuesday.
Savage received 815 votes, or around 58.8 percent, of the 1,387 total votes casted. Isleb received 564 votes, or around 40.7 percent.
“I just wanted to say thank you so much to everybody who supported me,” said Savage. “It means everything to me that people believe in me and trust me. I can’t wait to help make Hartford a better place.”
Savage has been a Hartford resident since 2002 and has raised her family in the city. While running for office, Savage said she would like to bring more revenue to the city and continue to bring developments to the city that add value to the community.
Savage will be replacing Ald. Kyle Sikora, who chose not to run for reelection.
All results are unofficial until canvass by the county.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Tina Savage
|815
|58.7%
|Kathee Isleb
|564
|40.7%
|Write-ins
|184
|7.4%
|Total Votes
|2,500
1 of 1 units reported (100%)
For more April 4, 2023 statewide general election results, click here.