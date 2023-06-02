WEST BEND — Senior Citizens Activities, Inc. will be welcoming Emmy Award-winner John McGivern for its fundraising show at 6 p.m. on August 19.
McGivern is known for his TV series “Around the Corner with John McGivern” on PBS and “John McGivern’s Main Streets” through Plum Media among other work, According to a news release, the “The Princess Diaries” actor will be helping SCAI, 2378 W. Washington St. in West Bend, raise funds for 2023 programming and expansion.
“His one-man-shows, ‘The Early Stages of John McGivern’, ‘Midsummer Night McGivern’ and ‘John McGivern’s Home for the Holidays’ tell the stories of being the third born of six kids in a working-class Irish Catholic Family in Milwaukee Wisconsin,” said the release. “His stories are personal, funny, touching, and familiar. His themes are based in family and remind us all that as specific as we might believe our experiences are, we all share a universal human experience.”
Doors will open for the fundraising show at 5:30 p.m., and tickets, which are on sale now, cost $35 each. Tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/mrybndt9.
For more information, contact SCAI at 262-3354498, visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/wbseniorcenter or visit the SCAI website at seniorcitizensactivities.org.