SCAM STOPPED

HARTFORD — On June 9, an elderly man came into East Side Lumber in Hartford while Richard Lemke was working to drop off a package at the store, because it is an authorized UPS shipping provider, to be overnighted to Baltimore. Luckily, thanks to Lemke’s quick thinking, he was able to thwart a $15,000 scam from being carried out on the elderly man.
“He came in and, he was an older man, just his demeanor, it was questionable,” said Lemke. “He had gone out to his vehicle, and he was out in his vehicle for maybe half an hour. He came in and I did see a fair amount of cash that he had.”
Lemke said that due to company policy he had to ask the man what was inside, to which the man just responded “money.” To be exact it was $10,000 in cash, according to a post on the Hartford Police Department’s Facebook page from Thursday. “So, he wanted to do it next day, he was very insistent he wanted it there next day, and after he left we Googled the address of where it was going,” said Lemke. “With the internet, you know, we can look at the building and it was the projects in Baltimore. That kind of red-flagged it right there.”
Lemke went down to the Hartford Police Department on his lunch break and talked with officer Robert “Bob” St. Onge about the potential scam.
“Officer Robert St. Onge contacted the elderly subject who told Officer St. Onge he had placed $10,000 in the box he was sending to Baltimore. The subject stated he received a phone call telling him he won $3.5 million but to receive the money he had to send them money. Officer St. Onge then learned the subject sent $5,000 to the same address in Baltimore the day before via USPS,” according to the post on the department’s Facebook page.
According to the post, the victim and his daughter returned to East Side Lumber to retrieve the $10,000 the man had attempted to send to Baltimore, and a stop was placed on the $5,000 package sent via the United State Postal Service, and it was returned to the man, as well.
“Richard Lemke’s awareness and observations saved the victim ... from being scammed out of $15,000. Elderly individuals are commonly targeted in these types of cases,” read the department’s post.
“It happens more frequently than we know. This is just something that ran across our lives. So, like I said, it came out with a happy ending,” said Lemke. “He was a very nice man, and I was happy to help him out as humbly as I could.”
A similar scam was thwarted earlier this year when Jodi Groonwald alerted the Hartford Police Department to an elderly man trying to send $12,000 to a New York address through FedEx, in March.
The Hartford Police Department asks residents to educate themselves and the community so that scams like these are avoided altogether in the future, something that Lemke agrees with.
“My theory is you and I are going to be old one day, and hopefully, if it does come to that, somebody will stand up and help us,” said Lemke.