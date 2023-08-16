WEST BEND — Dedication of the Regner Memorial and renaming of City Park to Henry O. Regner Park took place on August 10, 1952. It was through the efforts of Mayor Regner that the Park was constructed.
The memorial marker was erected with funds left in Mayor Regner’s will. The memorial is located on the south side of the swimming pond. It was renovated and re-landscaped in 2010.
