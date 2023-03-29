ST. LAWRENCE — The Research Center in The Tower Heritage Center has a lot of postcards with images of different places in Washington County. Sometimes they are blank postcards, unused, and sometimes we receive postcards that were sent to friends and family members, used. An example of this is this postcard that is postmarked Schleisinger, Wisconsin dating March 31, 1910 and was mailed to Kewaskum, Wisconsin.
Depicted here is the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in St. Lawrence. St. Lawrence is a smaller community in the Hartford area.
On Aug. 27, 1909, lightning struck the church and damaged the 165-foot high steeple. The postcard shows the improvements that are being made to the steeple.
If you would like to learn more about the St. Lawrence Catholic Church or see some of our other photos, please make an appointment to come visit the Research Center.