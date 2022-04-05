WASHINGTON COUNTY — Washington County Board of Supervisors incumbents Jeff Schleif and Robert Hartwig were re-elected as Washington County Board supervisors for Districts 18 and 21, respectively, after facing off against other County Board supervisors for the same district.
Due to redistricting and a decrease in the number of County Board seats from 26 to 21, several incumbents were vying for the district on the county board this year.
Schleif, who previously represented District 25, received 58.82 percent of the total vote. His opponent, District 24 Supervisor Peter Sorce, received 40.45 percent of the vote.
Schleif previously told the Daily News that he is “as involved in the county’s government as he can be” as he has served various leadership roles on county committees.
He is also proud of how the county lowered taxes for residents and reduced cost, as well as the highway and road infrastructure.
He hopes to continue serving on the county’s Public Works and Highways committees and work on several projects to increase safety of county roads.
Hartwig, District 13 supervisor, was named the District 21 supervisor after receiving 69.72 percent of the total votes. His opponent, District 14 Supervisor Marcy Bishop, received 29.87 percent of the votes.
“I was very, very surprised,” said Hartwig. “I didn’t know how it would turn out because the board is downsizing and two of us supervisors are running against each other.”
He stated that Bishop did an excellent job on the board.
“I look forward to serving with the rest of the supervisors in the coming years and serving for all the constituents in my area and the people of Washington County,” said Hartwig. “I’m always watching out for all the people of Washington County and that their tax dollars are spent wisely. I’m looking forward to serving for the next two years again.”