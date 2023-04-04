TOWN OF ERIN — Dean Schober and Bradley Bautz won the at-large votes for two Erin Town Board supervisor spots on Tuesday, with Schober receiving 863 votes and Bautz receiving 829 votes.
Bob Bruha finished in third and missed out on the supervisor position with a total of 624 votes.
In a previous interview with the Daily News, Schober said he plans on working on maintaining town amenities without increasing the budget, and Bautz said he would like to implement a new intermunicipal agreement with Hartford to address potential land annexations.
“I would hope to develop a budget that can allow the town to maintain its property, equipment, roads and park without the need for an additional tax increase,” Schober said. “I would also like to see the zoning and permitting processes be simplified, and the town code made less complex and more inviting to small business.”
“The current agreement dates to 2004, when the city was enforcing 35 acre lot minimums in the area of the town within a three mile border of the city,” Bautz said. “This was to keep potential land available to annex from the town, into the city, which I would not like to see happen.”
Spring general election results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Dean Schober
|863
|34.5%
|Bradley Bautz
|829
|33.2%
|Bob Bruha
|624
|24.9%
|Write-ins
|184
|7.4%
|Total Votes
|2,500
1 of 1 units reported (100%)
