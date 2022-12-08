WEST BEND — Ozaukee County officially announced that they are no longer interested in pursuing a public-public partnership with Washington County to merge Lasata Senior Living Campus with Samaritan Health Campus on Nov. 29. Despite talks with Ozaukee County ending, Washington County continues to pursue a public-private partnership or sale, but a final say on Samaritan will come from the County Board.
According to Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann, the Samaritan Ad Hoc Committee had given the county authority to continue pursuing both the public-public partnership with Ozaukee County and look at a public-private partnership or sale earlier this year. Now the county is hesitant to start talks with another county because the committee’s work is wrapping up soon and the final decision deadline for Samaritan is Jan. 31, 2023. The County Board will vote on that decision during their February meeting.
“We have a couple interested parties on the public-private partnership, sale side of the ledger. So we’re working on those angles,” said Schoemann.
He added that there are currently three private entities interested in pursuing a public-private partnership. If a public-private option is selected by the committee, it could lead to residents being moved to another facility, staying put or a combination of the two as the private entity is buying the licensed beds, but talks are still in early stages.
“We reached out to a handful. I think as of this moment there are two different ones that are interested, that we’re speaking with,” said Schoemann. “But I know now there’s a potential third that is willing to have a conversation. Everything is so preliminary right now.”
According to Schoemann, one of the three has some involvement in Washington County, but he was unsure about the other two.
Schoemann did stress that regardless of the county pursuing a public-private partnership, he doesn’t want it to influence any members of the Ad Hoc Committee or County Board in their decision on Samaritan’s future, whether it be renovation, rebuilding, a public-private partnership, closure or another option if the Ad Hoc Committee creates one.
“I’ve tried really hard to respect the legislative branch and let them do what they’re going to do. I had my kick at the cat with the task force, which the recommendation was a public-private partnership with no more than $500,000 of levy. But I don’t want to project any results on the Ad Hoc Committee,” said Schoemann. “I really don’t want to influence them, that’s why I don’t go to their meetings.”
Some of the options could also lead to the county selling their bed licenses for the skilled nursing facility (SNF), and continuing to run their community-based residential facilities (CBRF), residential care apartment complex (RCAC) or both.
Connecting with residents
Currently, Samaritan Health Center is home to 44 SNF residents, with three more in the hospital, 26 CBRF residents and 21 RCAC residents.
Schoemann said his personal focus now is to connect with those residents, staff and their families at Samaritan to gather their input and listen to their concerns.
Currently, Samaritan is on a COVID-19 lockdown, but Schoemann said the county is scheduling a time to meet with over 50 residents, staff and families when the lockdown has lifted and ahead of the County Board voting on Samaritan during their February meeting.
“My heart goes out to families’ members and residents in particular,” said Schoemann. “Unfortunately, they don’t have any control over this discussion and it’s their lives that are at stake here. We have to keep that in mind.”
State and federal issue
Schoemann said he is also interested in talking with state and federal legislative delegations.
“This is a state and federal problem that we are trying to solve at the local level ... what are they going to do to solve this problem, because it’s not a Washington County problem,” said Schoemann. “This is a problem for every county nursing home in the state, and for private and nonprofit nursing homes.”
Historically, Samaritan had operated for at least 15 years without any tax levy, pre-COVID. While the main issue for Samaritan was the building itself at that time, now issues with Medicaid and staffing have grown as well.
“Post-COVID it has completely flipped. Staffing is the biggest issue for healthcare state wide, nationwide ... We are paying heavy bonuses and incentives to keep nurses, to keep them here and to keep them from leaving the industry. This is a massive issue that is also a state and federal issue,” said Schoemann.
“Even if we were to build a new [facility], it’s a massive challenge that needs to get resolved.”
He said despite Medicaid reimbursement rising to 91 cents on the dollar, it still is not enough.
“That’s 91 cents on the dollar of the actual cost to operate, so they’re still not covering the cost. If they don’t cover the cost we end up having to play games of competing with the private sector or subsidizing it with levy money, things of that nature. I’m a big free market guy, but if the federal government and the state government want us in this game, then they need to reimburse.”
He said the county is expecting Samaritan to have a $2 million loss year over year going forward.
“As I’ve said before, currently we have a $2 million subsidy and we only have 44 residents [in the SNF facility], and staffing and COVID19 are both really precluding us from growing that out,” said Schoemann. “That in and of itself, that simple math, is very difficult, and I expect it to be a very difficult conversation because there is no way around that. It’s just a tough discussion.”
Finding consensus
Schoemann said it could be tough to find consensus on what to do with Samaritan at both the committee and board level.
“My impression of this Ad Hoc Committee is that for them to come to consensus on one solution is going to be tough. Then you take that committee and multiply it out to the full 21 board members, this is going to be tough to come to consensus,” said Schoemann. “That’s why I’m so happy with the work of the Ad Hoc Committee, because it’s a really tough issue.
While closure is not the goal of the county, it is still possible if a consensus doesn’t come about.
“If you look around the state there used to be over 100 county nursing homes. Today there is 35. So, it’s happened all over Wisconsin,” said Schoemann. “So I can’t say it’s not possible. But I think that the Ad Hoc Committee’s work, and the work of the task force I assembled two years ago has been to try and find solutions other than that.”