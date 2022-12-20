WEST BEND – County Executive Josh Schoemann announced Monday that TikTok, the social media video app, is now banned on Washington County government devices.
Schoemann learned of serious issues the TikTok app presents to our national security while in discus sions with U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District and incoming chairman of the Select Committee on China, according to a press release announcing the ban.
TikTok is a short-form social media video app that is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. In November, the FBI said the app poses national security concerns.
Gallagher has led the effort to encourage a ban on TikTok use by government agencies. He introduced a bill last week banning TikTok nationally, and the U.S. Senate voted unanimously to ban the app from U.S. Government devices.
“TikTok is a Trojan horse that gives the Chinese Communist Party access to your data and the ability to track your location and monitor your keystrokes,” said Gallagher. “It’s common sense to prevent this spyware from being downloaded onto government phones, and I commend County Executive Schoemann for taking this step to better protect Wisconsinites. I hope more county executives, as well as Governor Evers, follow this example and ensure no government device has TikTok on their phone.”
“What initially seemed to be a fun, innocent social media entertainment we now know is an insidious, deceptive tool that is being weaponized by the Chinese Communist Party,” said Schoemann. “The continued use of TikTok is clearly a potential threat to our security and will not be allowed on our devices here in Washington County.”