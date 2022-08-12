Schoemann delivers address on challenges facing county

GERMANTOWN — Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann reported that the state of Washington County is strong during his State of the County Address at Fireman’s Park in Germantown on Thursday.
He focused on current and future challenges with housing and mental health, substance abuse and crime-related issues, and how Washington County plans to address them.
“Ladies and gentlemen, even in the whirlwind of hard challenges all around us, what I continually hear from our neighbors is they are ‘just so glad we live in Washington County,’” said Schoemann. “Or ‘Washington County is the only sane place left.’ However, he noted that while life in Washington County is by and large great compared to other places, there are still issues that face us in our daily lives.
“Unfortunately, we do not live in a bubble here in Washington County,” said Schoemann. “While we enjoy the fruits of fiscal responsibility and conservatism here at home, we are still impacted by those around us.”
Mental health, substance abuse and crime
Schoemann spoke about how issues that were compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental response to it in other counties has led to an increase in mental health issues, substance abuse and crime spilling into Washington County.
“The re-emergence of a substance use epidemic has been a byproduct of the COVID pandemic which plays into an already burgeoning mental health crisis. And as I said, while Washington County executed a constitutionally focused approach to ensure freedom during COVID, not every business, organization or school followed the same path. Consequently, the explosion of a society in isolation in the summer of 2020 blew societal shrapnel across our borders, both physically and psychologically,” said Schoemann. “It is here then, at the intersection of mental health challenges, substance abuse and rising crime, that we must struggle with the type of freedom that we want to embrace.”
According to Schoemann, this has increased out-ofcounty bookings at the Washington County Jail. Bookings from Milwaukee residents have increased from 14 percent of all the jail’s bookings in 2014 to 23 percent in 2022.
Schoemann said the pandemic has also increased the number of drug overdoses in the county.
“After peaking in the last part of the decade, drug overdoses in Washington County rose to 19 in 2020 and are already at 26 in the first half of 2022,” said Schoemann. “In nearly every case these are people who, if kept clean from substance use, would be productive members of society, contributing to the dire employment situation across our county.”
Last, Schoemann touched on the current mental health crisis affecting our nation, specifically how nearly every active shooter situation has involved “some complicating component of mental health care challenges.”
“Sadly, Washington County is not immune to our society’s complicated mental health system, and we have seen firsthand the crises that can ensue and the resulting stress that is placed our public safety resources,” said Schoemann. “Mental health needs to be treated like all other health care, or if we keep doing what we’re doing, we can expect to continue getting what we are getting.”
Anti-Crime Plan
Schoemann described increasing the sheriff’s office’s share of the county tax levy from $15.2 million, 43.7 percent, when he took office to $20 million, 55 percent, today, a 33 percent increase.
He then spoke of the $3.6 million Anti-Crime Plan referendum, which will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
“[The plan] will provide more law enforcement resources to our schools; more mental health resources in times of crisis and with non-acute cases out of the justice system; more inter-county and cross-county drug task force engagement; more mental health support and additional resources to combat substance use in our jail; and improved emergency and crises response and management,” said Schoemann.
The referendum would see an increase of 30-and-ahalf staff positions across multiple departments in the sheriff’s office, including teaming up three social workers and three sheriff’s deputies to address mental health crisis calls.
The referendum, if passed by county residents, will raise the tax levy 9.89 percent, but there will still be an estimated nine cent per $1,000 of assessed value decrease in the county tax rate, at least.
“Whether the referendum is adopted or not, your county portion of the property tax rate will likely go down, it’s just a matter of how much. ... This referendum is not about whether we want a new shiny building or field. It is about whether we need a proactive response to the crime plague seeping across our border,” said Schoemann. “So, the question our community must decide is this: What do we hate more, growing government or growing crime?”
Housing
Schoemann spoke of how the days of the affordable 1,000 to 1,500 square foot starter home with a detached two-car garage are long gone in America.
Over 50 years ago, he said, working-class Americans could afford housing in neighborhoods like the Wingate Subdivision in West Bend or Glenwood Park and Hickory Hills in Germantown, and they moved out to Washington County in droves.
“Fast forward to 2022 and those same homes and those same neighborhoods can no longer be built in West Bend, Germantown, and every other community in Washington County, and most of America for that matter,” said Schoemann. “We have regulated those lots out of our zoning codes. We have grown those street widths, added sidewalks on both sides, required the best curbing, and mandated, quote, ‘free’ parks and greenspaces.”
He said many have fooled themselves into believing that developers would cover the costs, but that hasn’t happened. Instead, the cost of neighborhood upgrades gets passed on to the home buyer, along with more added costs due to government regulations, he said.
“I am working to keep our next generation at home in Washington County, supporting an environment to earn a piece of the American Dream, an initiative called ‘Next Generation Housing’,” said Schoemann. “This collaborative effort between county, municipal, school, private and nonprofit leaders will renew the opportunity or mainstream starter homes for the next generation to return home.”
The goal of Next Generation Housing, which has three developments underway in Hartford, Jackson and Slinger, is to provide 1,000 homes over the next 10 years for first-time home buyers to bring young families to, and back to, Washington County.
“If demography is destiny, we are a dying county. I pledge today that I will fight like hell on every front of this battleground to bring as many of our kids back home as possible, because the data shows if we do nothing, we will begin to depopulate in less than a decade,” said Schoemann.
“Join with me, in taking the immediate steps necessary to begin our second ‘new birth of freedom.’ “No generation is perfect, nor will mine be,” said Schoemann. “But we have libertas – a chance to do better, and we mustn’t just leave it to chance.”