WASHINGTON COUNTY — Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and his staff criss-crossed the county on Friday, for a series of five listening session in four municipalities throughout the day to hear thoughts and concerns from citizens.
The first two listening sessions were at the Sawmill Inn and Richfield Village Hall on Friday morning in Richfield.
The third was at the Germantown Village Hall in the early afternoon.
At noon, Schoemann was joined by Wisconsin State Assembly District 58 Rep. and former Washington County Board Chairman Rick Gundrum for a listening session at the Jackson Municipal Complex, in Jackson.
The fifth and final listening session took place Friday evening at the Tap Yard in Ackerman’s Grove County Park in West Bend.
During the listening sessions early in the day in Richfield and Germantown, and in the evening in West Bend, several community members came out to talk with Schoemann.
However, at the Jackson listening session only one woman, Pat, showed up.
According to Schoemann, that was actually a good sign.
“The good news is that when there is few people, generally, that means things are going OK,” said Schoemann. “Because when people are mad, they show up.”
Community members brought up many local issues, including road and intersections that need addressing, and Schoemann spoke about a couple of the initiatives that he addressed on Thursday in his State of the County Address, which were the Next Generation Housing pilot program and the Anti-Crime Plan referendum.
The Next Generation Housing program was a popular topic throughout the day. Schoemann spoke with residents about how the important part of the plan is “next generation.”
According to Schoemann, the county loses about 75% of their high school graduates each year who go off to college, the military or just move. While this isn’t a bad thing, he acknowledges that the county needs to retain these individuals, or bring them back, due to the growing age of the average resident in Washington County, which is older than both the state and national averages for a county.
The program aims to provide 1,000 starter homes over the next 10 years for the next generation of first-time home buyers so that the county can achieve their goal of retaining the next generation.
In Jackson, Schoemann also talked about his record of trimming fat in county government spending, and shifting money to where the county’s priorities are, because of priority-based budgeting.
According to Schoemann, the county has cut 52 positions, many due to not refilling those left vacant by retirements, between when Gundrum was the county chairman years ago and now.
“We’ve cut a lot of positions, a lot of fat per se. Not all of it was, maybe, but we’ve shifted our money to where our priorities were. There’s not a lot of fat left. There’s always some, I mean we’re a big organization,” said Schoemann. “But you try to cut a couple million bucks now, people are going to feel it. You’re going to see some program that you like end.”
Deciding priorities
He added that deciding what the county’s priorities are is a debate that should not just be held among County Board members, but with the people in the community as well.
One way to assess a particular priority will come during the Nov. 8 election, when residents will get to decide whether the county’s tax levy should increase by $3.6 million for the Anti-Crime Plan.
“Not to mince words, we are growing government if this happens, but we need to make that decision as a community,” said Schoemann.
Despite the increase in the tax levy, if approved, there would still be at least a nine cent decrease, as estimated by the county, in the tax rate. If the referendum doesn’t pass there will be about a 25 cent or more decrease in the county tax rate, as estimated by the county, according to Schoemann.
He added that the county can still add positions to the sheriff’s office if the referendum doesn’t pass, but that it would take more years to do it with the scale that the referendum can.
With the referendum it may still take two to three years to fill all 30-and-a-half positions in the sheriff’s office, but if it fails the earliest they could create this total number of positions would be in five to six years.
Once again, Schoemann said, residents need to decide whether they want to grow government or crime.
“We know what’s coming, but who knows what’s going to happen in five years,” said Schoemann.