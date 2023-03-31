WASHINGTON COUNTY — Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann offered comments responding to Slinger dropping its NGH (Next Generation Housing) pilot project for the time being.
The village recently dropped the NGH pilot project component from a development in its TID 8 district after it was determined that affordable mixed-use housing project wouldn’t make financial sense to build on that land, according to Village President Scott Stortz.
Schoemann has been a lead proponent of the NGH initiative and said in his State of the County address last year that it will help keep the next generation living and working in Washington County.
“Scott Stortz and the Slinger team have been great partners on the Next Generation Housing initiative,” said Schoemann. “We understood from the beginning that it was possible that not all the pilot projects would be fully realized. That’s why we call them pilots.”
Schoemann also announced that a pilot project in another county municipality will soon be announced.
“I’m excited to move on to the next pilot, which will be in another municipality soon to be determined by the Next Generation Housing Committee,” said Schoemann. “I look forward to working with Slinger to find another opportunity with the Next Generation Housing project in the future.”
The NGH initiative in the county seeks to create 1,000 owner-occupied housing units in Washington County by 2032, with 75% sold for under $320,000 and 100% sold for under $420,000, according to county information. Projects in the program can receive funding from the county, based on the number of eligible housing units the development will create.
There were three NGH pilot projects in the county before Slinger recently dropped out. The two remaining active pilot projects are in Jackson and Hartford. Both municipalities are acting as developers for their NGH pilot projects and own the land where the housing developments are planned to be located.
Slinger still supports the Next Generation Housing initiative and would like to revisit it in the future, according to Stortz and Village Administrator Margaret Wilber.