WEST BEND — The Common Council this week discussed the Washington County Anti-Crime Plan, including the referendum that will be on county ballots on Nov. 8 to increase taxes for funding that plan.
Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and Sheriff Martin Schulteis attended Monday’s West Bend Common Council meeting, presenting on the county’s Anti-Crime Plan.
“Government in Washington County has always been extraordinarily conservative, maybe even cheap ... one thing we have been talking about the last five years is staffing in the Sheriff’s Office,” Schoemann said during the presentation.
Schoemann noted that Washington County has been in discussions about staffing since 2017, when the previous sheriff began analyzing staffing levels and how they compared with increasing demands on law enforcement services.
The Common Council discussed the referendum briefly, asking Schulteis and Schoemann questions about the reasons why the new staffing plan the referendum would fund had been developed and the funding. Council members also asked about the proportion of inmates in Washington County jail from other counties; Schulteis said it was more than half, which he said was high.
While the Common Council received information on the matter, it was a matter of discussion only, as it is not a matter of city action. The county is holding the referendum, which all county voters will be able to vote on Nov. 8, to potentially increase the county tax rate.
Schulteis said Monday the Sheriff’s Office has undertaken the staff analysis that was discussed for years; he said a number of models were used in the analysis of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office staffing needs, including examining minimum staffing models, officers per capita in the county, workload and budget considerations.
“The minimum manpower model is probably the most telling for us,” Schulteis said.
Schulteis said that in 1989, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office had a minimum standard of five deputies on each shift; the Sheriff’s Office still has the same standard for minimum staffing on a shift for two of the three current shifts.
“The city has grown 60 percent in population, there’s twice the homes, in that time,” he said.
The referendum would provide $3.4 million, which would provide 30 new staff in the Sheriff’s Office, including 15 new deputies. It would put the standard number of deputies per shift at eight, eight and seven.
Schulteis said also that the county office has 1.5 deputies per thousand residents in Washington County in areas where the Sheriff’s Office has primary jurisdiction; that does not include municipalities, like West Bend, which have their own police departments. The other law enforcement departments in the county have higher ratios.
“That places us is at the bottom ... If the referendum were to pass, what it does is bring us up to the middle (for Washington County departments’ per capita level), 1.8 (officers per thousand residents)” Schulteis said.
The referendum, if it passes, would also fund nine correctional officers for the county jail, 1.5 communications officers and two administrative positions, to assist in criminal analysis and in reviewing body camera footage, as the Sheriff’s Office will be implementing body cameras for all deputies. It would further fund three social workers, who would pair with deputies to work with incidents and people who have mental health issues or crises.
County information stated the referendum will ask to increase the 2022 levy, payable in 2023, by 9.89 percent, adding $3.6 million over the previous year’s levy. The estimated tax rate with referendum passage would be $1.97 per $1,000 of property value.
The information stated the 2021 tax rate for Washington County was $2.06. Schoemann said Monday that without the referendum passing, the county tax rate would drop to $1.79. The decrease in the tax rate would be due to increased property values, while the levy is increasing at a slower rate. Schoemann said Monday the county saw 13.3-percent property value growth in the past year; net new construction – new value from actual new development, which allows for levy increases – was 1.8 percent.