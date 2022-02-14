WASHINGTON COUNTY — A primary election will be held in parts of Washington County on Tuesday, Feb. 15. All races are for school board seats.
If you are uncertain about where to vote or what races will be on your ballot, visit myvote.wi.gov.
Germantown School Board At-Large Seat 2 (vote for one)
• Raymond J. Borden (incumbent)
• Russ Ewert
• Tracy Parker
Hartford Joint No. 1 School Board Member (vote for one)
• Tristan J. Johannes
• Andy Hughes (incumbent)
• Louise Schrunk
Hartford Union High School Board Member (Vote for not more than two)
• Craig H. Westfall (incumbent)
• Heather Barrie
• Nolan Jackett
• Jonathan Lobert
• Tina Pridemore (incumbent)
• Don Pridemore
