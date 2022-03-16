HARTFORD — Two candidates are running for the Hartford Joint 1 School District School Board in the spring election on April 5.
The candidates, Louise Schrunk and Tristan Johannes, are both newcomers, and they defeated the incumbent, Andy Hughes, in the primary race in February.
Schrunk has been a member of the Lincoln Elementary School and Central Middle School Parent Teacher Organizations (PTO) over the past nine years, two years on Central’s as chair and seven years on Lincoln’s as treasurer. She added that she has also raised money in the past for Lincoln Elementary to help fund needs of the school that district money could not be used for.
“I am an active presence at Lincoln, Rossman and Central,” said Schrunk. “I know most of the staff, and they know me.”
According to Johannes, while he hasn’t served on the PTO or other school related positions in the past, he will stand up for the children in the district and work hard to represent the parents of Hartford.
“I am a true servant of the people, and I have a drive to make the world a better place for our children,” said Johannes.
Both candidates said one of their first actions, if elected, would be to thank the residents who put their trust in them and voted for them. But after that they have different plans of action.
“I would then meet with [District Administrator] Dr. [Mark] Smits to understand more about the J1 district,” said Schrunk. “It is a unique school system, and is only one of nine districts that are 4K through eight grader in Wisconsin.”
“I would work on forming a social media page where I can relay back to my voters what I am doing for them.” said Johannes. “I will keep the communication lines open for feedback, and keep the parents of Hartford informed on every action I am involved in so they can see it firsthand.”
According to Schrunk, she believes that the district is currently on the right course, but more can be done to educate the families in the district about the incredible resources available in the J1 district, “including [the] most valuable asset, our Hartford teachers.”
“When it comes to policy decisions I am not running as a radical activist,” said Schrunk. “I will always advocate for policies that keep the health, safety and learning opportunities for both the children and staff first and foremost.”
According to Johannes, he believes in transparency and will do everything he can to be open and honest at all times. He added that he will be working to “shed light into all dark corners for the people to see.”
“I will also start digging into any of the federal grant monies tied to special conditions. That’s a big one for me,” said Johannes. “I have done extensive research on how these programs integrate into districts and sneak in radical agendas into curriculum.”
The Hartford J1 School Board race will be on the ballot on April 5. According to District Finance Manager Adam Majerus, the district covers parts of Ashippun, Rubicon and Hartford in Dodge County, and parts of Erin, parts of the Town of Hartford, a small piece of Richfield and Hartford in Washington County. This race will be on the ballot in those municipalities and wards that are part of the school district.