HARTFORD — Louise Schrunk won the Hartford Joint 1 School Board race on Tuesday, beating out Tristan Johannes for the seat by 230 votes.
Schrunk will be joining the school board for her first term.
Schrunk received 1,884 votes in the election, 52.94%, and Johannes received 1,654 votes, 46.47%. Both candidates were running in their first Jt. 1 school board election.
Schrunk said during her campaign that she believes public education is essential. She added that she wants to make sure Hartford’s funding for education stays in the district rather than going to private schools and voucher programs.
“We need to do a better job educating families in our district about our incredible resources we have in public education including our most valuable asset our Hartford Teachers,” said Schrunk during the campaign.
According to Schrunk, she will be meeting with District Administrator Dr. Smits to understand more about the Jt. 1 district to be able to better perform her duties as a school board member.
Schrunk has lived in Hartford for 19 years now, and has two children in Lincoln Elementary School, one in Central Middle School and one at HUHS. According to Schrunk, she has been an active parent at the schools her children attend and knows most of the teaching staff.
All results are unofficial until canvassed.