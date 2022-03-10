WASHINGTON COUNTY — Jodi Schulteis and Dennis Myers are vying for the Washington County Board’s District 16 seat in the spring election on April 5.
Currently Schulteis serves as the supervisor for District 22, but will be running in District 16, because the county was redistricted from 26 to 22 districts in 2021. Myers is a current Germantown Village Board trustee and former county supervisor.
Both candidates said they have a wealth of experience to draw from for the position.
“Experience, just between the two of us, naturally,” said Myers. “My prior experience, and being appointed [to committees] by [former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker]” According to Myers, receiving appointments from the former governor is a high honor.
“I think my experience in the corporate setting throughout many years in health care sales management, church leadership roles, volunteerism and political clubs and organizations,” said Schulteis. “I have always been a leader.”
According to Schulteis, her experience transfers to being a good leader for the community. “I consider good leadership isn’t really about advancing myself, but advancing my team, and Washington County is my team,” she said.
The candidates have different policy concerns.
“The two areas that I’m concerned in regard to is Samaritan, the health center,” said Myers. “The other thing is better, what I’m going to be saying, and it has to do with mental health, disabilities and so forth.”
Myers said that the amount of repairs needed for Samaritan Health Center, $5.5 million worth, according to him, have been accumulating for years and it hasn’t been taken care of. As for mental health issues, he said he likes the work that the Washington County Drug Treatment Court has done in the county, but the time between visits for those in the program needs to be shorter.
“It’s a month or five weeks later, that’s not good. Those people aren’t going to come back again, more than likely, and they haven’t been in the past when I was county supervisor,” he said.
Schulteis said she was focused more on the five strategic priorities of Washington County.
“Access to basic needs, a well governed county, economic vitality which economic growth and development here is widespread, effective infrastructure and a safe community,” said Schulteis. “Those five strategic priorities all benefit my district, as well as the entire county.”
According to Schulteis, the fact that Washington County is really debt free and has had a decrease in tax rate every year — currently it is the lowest it has ever been for the county — all benefit her district, too. She added that roads in the county are paid for through 2050, which helps maintain the counties effective infrastructure.
Both candidates outlined what their first actions would be if elected, as well.
According to Myers, he is interested in looking into issues with Samaritan, and ways the county can improve the Drug Treatment Court. But because he hasn’t been on the county board in a while, he doesn’t know where those two issues are at exactly.
“One area I would be concerned about is in regard to the county getting x number of millions of dollars back from the federal government,”
said Myers. “I heard it was a large amount per se, but I don’t really know for sure. But I would be looking at where that money was spent and where that money will be spent going forward.”
Schulteis said her first actions would be to focus on developing affordable housing for younger residents in the county.
“I was just appointed a couple of months ago by [County Executive Josh Schoemann] to serve on the Next Generation Housing Coalition,” said Schulteis. “I think that is going to be very important as we are looking to help and keep younger people here after they go to college, and as they come back to be able to work, perhaps in the Washington County community, that they would be able to find affordable housing.”
The District 16 election will take place April 5, and the candidates will be on the ballot in Germantown and Richfield.