WASHINGTON COUNTY — Jodi Schulteis was elected County Board District 16 supervisor following the 2022 spring election. Schulteis received 60.45% of the votes while her opponent, Dennis Myers, received 39.55%.
Schulteis is the current District 22 supervisor. Some supervisory districts have changed following the passage of a redistricting map and a resolution to decrease the number of County Board chairs from 26 to 21.
Schulteis stated that her experience in the corporate setting throughout years of health care sales management, church leadership roles, volunteerism and political clubs and organizations have allowed her to be a leader, which transfers into being a good leader for the community.
As a supervisor, Schulteis aims to focus on basic needs, a well-governed county, economic vitality, effective infrastructure and a safe community. She also plans to focus on developing affordable housing for the county’s younger residents.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.