WEST BEND — Bryan Seban pleaded guilty to 14 felony charges on Thursday for videotaping girls, between the ages of 14 and 21 at the time, without their consent through a peep hole in the bathroom of his parents’ home in the Town of Polk between 2020 and 2022.
A sentencing hearing will take place on Aug. 22, according to court documents. Seban faces up to 49 years imprisonment, $140,000 in fines or both for the 14 Class I felonies. The felonies include two counts of exposing a child to harmful material and 12 counts of invasion of privacy-surveillance device (victim under age 18).
Seban was charged with a total of 38 Class I felonies and six Class A misdemeanors for taping a total of 31 women, with 30 being taped in the basement bathroom at his parents’ home on Big Cedar Lake and recording one through a window during a sleepover in the Town of Barton. Seban had images of an additional three victims on his electronic devices, according to the complaint.
Two additional victims, one a fellow high school classmate who initially reported Seban to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, were only shown the images by Seban.
Of the 30 women filmed at the home in the Town of Polk, two did not press charges.
Seban had around 600 videos, photos and screenshots of the girls on his electronic devices that were turned over to law enforcement, according to the criminal complaint.
Not all of the images on Seban’s devices came from using the peep hole, as some were sent to him by the three other victims, but they did not know he had saved them and were underage when sending them. According to the complaint, the three victims were not identified as being videotaped by Seban through the bathroom peep hole.
The victim identified in the complaint as Victim 1 was the first to report the images and videos on Seban’s electronic devices to law enforcement after he had seen what appeared to be the image of a naked woman who was around their age during a class at Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School on Sept. 23, 2022.
“Victim #1 stated that after class, [Seban] showed Victim #1 his camera roll on his phone. [Seban] went to his hidden photo section on his photo roll within the iPhone, and defendant showed Victim #1 several rolls of different images that ranged from nude photographs to videos,” said the complaint. “Victim #1 stated that many of the videos and images appeared to have been taken through a hole in the wall. Victim #1 stated that [Seban] specifically claimed to have nude photos of a female, juvenile high school student on his phone.”
According to the complaint, Seban then offered the peep hole in the basement bathroom at his parents’ house for Victim 1 to use. Victim 1 decided to go to authorities instead on Sept. 28.
The Sheriff’s Office then completed a traffic stop near Seban’s home and brought him into custody. According to the complaint, Seban turned over his electronic devices to authorities and officers searched the home.
According to the complaint, Seban initially denied recording anyone, but eventually admitted to detectives that he had.
“[Seban] stated that he would record the females being half nude,” said the complaint. “Defendant provided a list of 10 names of females whom he recorded or photographed.”
Seban initially said everyone he recorded had been under 18 when they were filmed and he had been doing it for about one year. According to the complaint, the investigation would eventually uncover that he had videotaped women both under and over 18. Some material that was uncovered dated back to 2020.
Although Seban had the other 30 charged against him dismissed, 18 charges were still read in on Thursday. Charges that were read in, but Seban was found not guilty of, included one felony Class I charge for possession of child pornography, 11 felony Class I charges of invasion of privacy — surveillance device (victim under age 18) and six misdemeanor Class A charges for invasion of privacy — surveillance device, which was charged for the victims who were over 18 when they were filmed or photographed without their consent, according to court documents.
Twelve Class I felony charges for possession of child pornography were dismissed outright.
During the Thursday hearing, Seban also had the conditions of his bond amended to include American Family Field as a place he cannot visit. Seban had previously had his bond agreement amended after his family went to a waterpark this past winter, which the state argued was in violation of his bond agreement, so waterparks were included as places that Seban could not visit.
According to court documents, a pre-sentence investigation will be conducted before Seban’s Aug. 22 sentencing hearing at 8:30 a.m. in the Washington County Courthouse.