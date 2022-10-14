TOWN OF JACKSON — The Wisconsin Waterfowl Association (WWA) announced Tuesday it constructed a new multi-use, and disabled person-accessible, hunting blind in the Jackson Marsh Wildlife Area.
The large blind, which is on the west side of the marsh, can hold several hunters and features an 80-foot boardwalk that allows for easy access for individuals in a wheelchair or who use other mobility devices, according to the release from the WWA.
“This will allow hunters that have mobility issues to participate in our state’s fall and spring hunting seasons and pursue multiple types of game,” said the release.
The blind overlooks a pond that “typically holds waterfowl in the fall,” according to the release.
“It’s also adjacent to woodlands and fields which allows prime opportunities for deer and turkey hunting,” said the release. “Blind use is on a first come, first serve basis.”
The blind can be accessed from the Maple Road parking area, and people with a Mobility Device Access Application (MDA) and Permit can access the blind through the state Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) limited access road and turn around.
“The boardwalk to the blind is located northwest of the small parking area at the end of this route,” according to the release.
To receive an MDA permit from the DNR to use the access road, call 608-267-0866.
Planning for the hunting blind, between the WWA and DNR, began in the spring of 2022 according to the release.
“Once a suitable location was approved, volunteers began constructing the blind in August,” said the release. “WWA volunteers spent hundreds of hours clearing the site, laying and leveling the boardwalk, and assembling the blind to help create an easily accessible and comfortable hunting opportunity to individuals with mobility challenges.”
Volunteers from the WWA planned, constructed and installed the blind, in part thanks to generous support from Drexel Building Supply, Adaptive Sportsmen and Russell Parson.
WWA volunteers will maintain the blind, and ensure both its longevity and continued availability, according to the release.