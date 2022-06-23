RICHFIELD — A 30-year-old Mayville resident and her one-year-old son died in a multi-vehicle car crash in Richfield Wednesday morning at the intersection of State Highway 164 and Elmwood Road.
The fatalities are the sixth and seventh traffic fatalities of 2022 in Washington County, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The Mayville resident was traveling southbound on State Highway 164 when she was rear-ended and pushed into the northbound lane and struck by another vehicle that was traveling northbound, according to the release.
According to the post, a 911 caller reported that both the mother and son had severe injuries and were unconscious. The mother and son passed away at the scene of the accident.
All three vehicles have extensive damage, and the occupants of the other two vehicles required medical attention, as well, according to the release.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were on the scene investigating the accident throughout the day on Wednesday, and it remains under investigation.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any witnesses to the accident, according to the release. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident should call Detective Tyler Lallier at 262-335-4419 or email him at tyler.lallier@washcowisco.gov.
Traffic on State Highway 164 near the Washington and Waukesha County line going north and southbound between County Highway Q and State Highway 167/Holy Hill Road was blocked for four-and-a-half hours due to the accident, according to the release.
The incident was cleared at 10:14 a.m., and traffic started to flow again, according to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Richfield Fire Department responded to the scene this morning. Prior to their arrival, additional assistance was requested from Lisbon Rescue, the Germantown Fire Department, Flight for Life, Wisconsin State Patrol, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County Highway Shop, according to the release from the sheriff’s office.