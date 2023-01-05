Sheriff’s Office seeks assistance in locating fugitive

WEST BEND — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced that investigators are seeking public assistance in apprehending a fugitive alleged to have attacked a woman several times before Christmas.
The fugitive, Willie B. Johnson, 38 years old, is wanted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Corrections for his alleged attack on a female companion that occurred over a several-day period leading up to Christmas. Johnson is wanted for mayhem, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, strangulation, false imprisonment and criminal damage to property, all with the use of a dangerous weapon, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Johnson is also facing probation violations.
Johnson was released on extended supervision from the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility on Nov. 26, 2022. Johnson had been living with the victim in the Town of Barton for several weeks before the alleged attack, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
“At this time, we are balancing the sensitive nature of these offenses and the privacy of the victim with the need to notify the public of this potentially dangerous man in determining what details to release,” said the Sheriff’s Office in a press release. “The excruciating level of violence this defenseless victim was subjected to and endured is heartbreaking. We commend the victim for the strength and courage that she has shown throughout, and we hope the public can assist us with locating Johnson, who has a long history of domestic abuse.”
Johnson was last known to be in Milwaukee operating a stolen black 2002 Chevy Tahoe that, at the time, displayed a Wisconsin registration plate of UA7373. The Sheriff’s Office does not know if those plates are still on the SUV, but they are still trying to locate the vehicle.
Johnson is thought to possess a handgun and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Johnson is five feet five inches in height and weighs approximately 215 pounds. He is black, has black hair and brown eyes.
If anybody sees Johnson, the Sheriff’s Office asks that they call 911 and not approach him. If anybody has information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts, they can all the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 262-335-4378 or email tim.kemps@washcowisco.gov. Anybody providing information has the right to remain anonymous.