Showing their skills

The West Bend SkillsUSA chapter hosted the District 5 competition for SkillsUSA Wisconsin on Dec. 8 and won first place in five categories.
SkillsUSA is a nonprofit national education association that serves middle-school, high-school and college students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations. The District 5 SkillsUSA competition, held in West Bend on Dec. 8 and hosted by the West Bend High Schools chapter, had 10 schools competing in 14 technical and skill-based competitions.
In total, West Bend High students ended up earning five first-place medals, two second-place medals and two third-place medals.
“It's fun to see the kids passionate about something outside of school,” said teacher and chapter advisor Michael Bentdahl. “It's great being able to spend the time with them and see them excel in a competition with things that they learned in the classroom.”
A teacher at West Bend East and West high schools, Bentdahl has advised the West Bend SKillsUSA chapter for over eight years, although the chapter predates him by a few, he said.
Students Lauryn Seidel and Amy Daniels competed together and won in the TV/Production category. This is Daniels' first year and Seidel's second year as chapter members.
“It gives me the experience that I need, because I'm going into video production for college,” said Daniels, who hopes to work in video marketing one day.
As vice president of the West Bend chapter, Seidel appreciates the leadership opportunities she gets in SkillsUSA.
“I get a lot of leadership experience out of it and I get to learn different ways to lead a diverse membership that competes in categories that I don't compete in,” said Seidel. “I get to learn different trade industries with that.” In addition to Daniels and Seidel taking first place in the TV/Video Production category, West Bend East and West high school students earned medals in a number of other categories.
Alexander Wolf and Greyson DeGroot won second place and Lilly Harter-Pokorny and Alexandria Hanrahan took third place in the TV/Production category.
Nevaeh Brown, Caleb Garrison and Noah Mintie won first place in the Team Engineering Challenge. Jillian Patterson won first place in the Photography category. Student Gavin Jeske won first place in the Welding Sculpture category.
Avaya Mallett won first place in Screen Printing, and Aiden Harder won second in that category.
Bridget Kiefer won second place in the CNC Milling category, and Aaron Sohm won third place in the Welding category.
“We're lucky here in West Bend that we have so much to offer,” said Bentdahl. “That is something that was really special about hosting.”