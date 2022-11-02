WEST BEND — Land on Sand Drive in West Bend is set for redevelopment, as a site plan has been cleared for a 169-unit senior living complex south of Decorah Road.
The Plan Commission on Tuesday approved two items related to the proposed senior living facility. A certified survey map to combine two land parcels was approved, creating a parcel of about 15.75 acres zoned institutional and public service, multifamily residential and non-shoreland wetland.
“The purpose of this CSM is to combine existing unplatted lands into a developable lot,” West Bend Business and Development Planner Jim Reinke said during the meeting.
The north end of the lot is on a curve in Sand Drive, with the back of the lot to the southwest running along the Eisenbahn Trail.
Once the CSM was approved, the Plan Commission moved forward to a site plan for the lot, 285 Sand Drive, presented by West Bend Senior Partners.
“This site plan is for a senior living facility ranging from independent living all the way to memory care units,” Reinke said.
The site plan showed a large building for 115 units in assisted living, and 13 buildings labeled villa for independent senior living units in one-story, multifamily buildings. Twelve buildings had four units each, and one had six units.
The multifamily independent buildings were arranged to the east and south of the assisted living building on the site plan. It further showed 87 parking stalls for the assisted living building; there 108 parking spaces for the independent living units, including one garage stall and one driveway stall per unit.
According to Reinke’s report, the site plan included adequate landscaping and the elevations and materials of the buildings met city requirements for urban design. Access to the entire site will be from Sand Drive, with a network of private roads throughout the site. The roads will be named and mapped for addressing purposes.
According to city information, the development was first presented as a concept plan in May of this year. Reinke noted that the developer had made significant changes since then to address concerns from the city and residents in the area of the property, including making the independent living multifamily buildings single story and addressing some other concerns.
At the same meeting, the commission also approved a resolution to set the boundaries for a new tax incremental finance district on Sand Drive, south of Decorah Road, and approve the district’s project plan. A public hearing for the item had no comments, and the Plan Commission approved it without concern after brief discussion.
Within a TID, properties are largely removed from the normal tax rolls in which different taxing authorities, such as the city, county, school district and the technical college, all receive tax dollars. While the base value of properties at the time of TID creation continues being taxed to the normal authorities, tax monies generated by new development or improvement within the TID during its lifetime all go to the city to be reinvested in the district.
Tax incremental finance districting is used to encourage development or redevelopment where it is found to be unlikely without assistance. The TID monies are used to invest in infrastructure for and around the properties involved, help fund environmental remediation or provide developer incentives for projects within the TID.
The commission also approved a comprehensive plan amendment for that area, to change the land use plan for those parcels, and rezoning in the TID area to allow for redevelopment of the parcels planned for the TID to mixed use.
“The purpose is to help facilitate redevelopment of the area for suitable uses,” Reinke said.
The resolution approved this week is only the first step in approving the creation of a TID. There will be several more meetings and approvals required, including public hearings and a meeting of the Joint Review Board, which includes members from each affected taxing jurisdiction.
The property planned for the senior living facility is within the proposed TID, though Reinke said that development is not necessarily dependent on the TID moving forward.