WEST BEND — The Threshold Incorporated is celebrating 60 years of providing services and programs to individuals with cognitive and physical disabilities, traumatic brain injuries and developmental delays in the Washington County area and beyond.
“We are excited to share this milestone with our local community and its members,” said Threshold Executive Director Michael Hoffman in a press release.
Currently, Threshold serves over 600 people annually, and provides them with a wide variety of programming.
The Threshold, like many successful organizations, started from humble beginnings.
According to the release, Hans Hahn, a special education teacher in the area, suggested that a sheltered workshop for adults with disabilities should be started in the area.
In 1959, his suggestion would become reality when volunteers turned the basement of a vacant church in West Bend into their base of operations.
“In 1963, Kathleen Walter suggested the name ‘The Threshold’ and the agency was established,” said the release. “Since then, the
Threshold has grown exponentially into what it is today — a thriving, caring and long-standing community organization with a mission of ‘Creating Opportunities to Enrich Lives.’” The Threshold would eventually become incorporated in 1968. Over the past 60 years, The Threshold has experienced abundant growth in the area.
In 1973, they moved out of the church basement to a new facility that had been built on Rolfs Avenue.
According to the release, it would only take four years before a 20,000 square-foot addition was needed at that location in 1977.
In 2012, a year before their 50th anniversary in 2013, Threshold received a gift from the Lawrence & Vivian Stockhausen Family to purchase Pick n’ Save North, and the Westwood Mall owners would also gift them the remainder of the mall.
Threshold remodeled the building, naming it The Lawrence and Vivian Stockhausen Center, and began operations there in 2013, according to their website.
According to the release, Threshold plans to brighten and enhance program spaces at the Rolfs Avenue location in 2023 to add to existing amenities, like the game room which features ping pong, pool, shuffleboard and foosball for their clients to enjoy.
The Threshold will also continue to offer their 10 individualized programs and two business enterprises that offer services based upon the abilities of the people who enroll in them to offer a continuum of care in the community.
“From 1963 through today, the Threshold has added new programs and services to meet the needs of everyone we serve. We continually assess our programs and evolve and grow to reach everyone in need,” said the release.
“Our caring staff work with each client and their family or guardian to find the program that will align with the client’s goals,” said Hoffman in the release.
“Staff then work with the client to provide everything they need to reach those goals.”
The programs include:
■ Birth to 3, which offers home support to families with children experiencing developmental delays;
■ Summer Youth, which helps young adults between 10 and 20 years old develop connections;
■ The West Bend Mutual Insurance Project SEARCH Program, which offers support for high school students with disabilities entering the workforce; Youth Mentorship Program, which offers afterhours socialization and educational activities for young adults;
■ Achieve Employment, which offers organizational and community-based employment services;
■ Adult Day Services, which is for adults whose capabilities and interests suggest success in areas other then supported employment;
■ Special Services, which helps with the short and long-term needs of adults who have sustained brain injuries and those with physical disabilities;
■ The Froedtert West Bend Hospital Project SEARCH Program, which offers on-site skill training for adults seeking community employment;
■ LINK, which is designed for individuals interested in socialization, life skills activities and community-based activities with peers;
■ Senior Day Services, which provides seniors with day excursions, arts and crafts, physical activities, as well as time for rest;
■ TTI Industries, which is Threshold’s packaging, knitting and light assembly division;
■ Clean Sweep, which provides quality janitorial services to industrial facilities and businesses.
“We feel blessed and are in awe of the wonderful support we receive from our donors, referral services, all members of our two boards, volunteers giving of their time, area businesses, Foundations and friends,” said Hoffman in the release.
“Because of their support, we have continued to sustain our many programs that help clients grow, learn, succeed and enjoy life.”