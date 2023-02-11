SLINGER — Slinger Administrator Margaret Wilber announced on Friday that a Joint Review Board consideration of tax incremental district 8 and a public hearing regarding the plan have been delayed until March.
Wilber said that Slinger’s development partner, Milwaukee-based real estate developer Three Leaf Partners, requested more time to work on the plan before presenting it.
“We learned of possible new layouts and configurations that the developer wanted more time to flesh out,” said Wilber. “We agreed. We didn’t want to present anything to the Joint Review Board that wasn’t finished.”
The original plan was for the Slinger Joint Review Board to consider the tax incremental district (TID) 8 plan for approval on Wednesday, Feb. 15. A public hearing about TID 8 was also part of the original agenda for the Plan Commission meeting that day. Both have been delayed until next month.
TID 8 is planned to be located at the intersection of Interstate 41 and Highway 60 and is planned as a mixed-use residential, commercial and industrial development comprising approximately 129.2 acres.
According to the plan, in additional to over $260 million in incremental property value, the village also expects TID 8 to provide employment opportunities, increased housing options, increased income and sales tax collection, manufacturing activity and other benefits to the local economy.
The village anticipates the planned development to cost around $32 million, including $7 million in municipally funded public infrastructure costs and $24 million in development incentives.
According to a plan dated Feb. 6 of this year, the TID 8 development project would consist of around 91 single-family houses that will be part of Slinger’s Next Generation Housing plan, condominium units, multi-family apartments and an assisted living facility. The project plan also includes approximately 32.5 acres of commercial developments, a 22-acre business park and 20 acres of open space, including ponds.
Washington County’s Next Generation Housing Initiative seeks to create 1,000 owner-occupied housing units by 2032, with 75% sold for no more than $300,000 and 25% sold for no more than $400,000. Currently, three pilot developments are underway in Hartford, Jackson and Slinger.
The Plan Commission reviewed the concept for approximately 29.3 acres immediately northwest of the property at 1325 Hillside Rd. to be developed into 91 housing units on 82 lots, in January. The developer is working on the exact details of the final plan.
Based on an Economic Feasibility Study, the village expects that TID 8 will pay for itself within 12 years through the generation of its tax increment.
A tax incremental district is a financing tool used by municipalities to fund public infrastructure improvements and encourage private development within a designated area.
It works by freezing the value of the property within the district at a certain base amount and using the incremental increase in property taxes resulting from new development to pay for the infrastructure improvements.
If approved next month, TID 8 is estimated to add over $260 million of incremental value to the village, according to the project plan.
