SLINGER — The Kettle Moraine Playhouse in Slinger announced a free summer script-reading series on Thursdays in June and July for guests to participate in or watch.
Each Thursday night in June and July, starting June 8, Kettle Moraine Playhouse, 204 Kettle Moraine Drive S in Slinger, is hosting a cold readthrough of a play script. The reading and performance events will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. No tickets are necessary and admission is free.
According to the KMP, their script-reading series is the opposite of a polished production where everybody will be seeing the featured script of the evening for the first time, and guests are welcome to participate.
Some of the scripts are for shows the KMP is producing for their next season and some scripts are for shows they might perform in the future, according to the KMP.
Guests are invited to come take part in the readings or to just watch. The KMP especially welcomes people interested in acting, directing and writing as well as those who appreciate live theater.
The series begins at 7 p.m. June 8 . There will be a reading of “Almost Maine,” a comedy romance by John Cariani. “Almost Maine” will be the third show in the KMP's upcoming season.
The KMP was recently named the winner of the Twink Lynch Organizational Achievement Award by the American Association of Community Theatre. The KMP will be presented with the award at the AACT national conference in Louisville, Kentucky, on June 12-17, where they will also be competing in the AACT national competition.
Season passes for the Kettle Moraine Playhouse, 204 Kettle Moraine Drive S in Slinger, go on sale June 27.
For more information, visit https://kmplayhouse.com/script-reading.