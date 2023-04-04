SLINGER — Brenda Lighthizer and Jody Melius-Strupp will hold seats on the Slinger School Board for the upcoming term, as they were the top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s election. Two at-large seats on the Slinger School Board were on Tuesday’s ballot. Heidi Gundrum-Lofy, Lighthizer and Christy Burg were newcomers to local politics, running with current board member Melius Strupp; the seats being at-large, voters could select two and the two candidates who received the most total votes won the seats.
The preliminary results that came in Tuesday evening showed Melius-Strupp got 3,044 votes; Lighthizer received 2,612; Gundrum-Lofy received 2,342 votes; and Burg had 1,836 votes. There were also 42 write-in votes, for a total of 9,876 votes cast.
The election results available Tuesday night were preliminary and unofficial, released through the Washington County Clerk’s Office as municipalities reported votes in. While the listed results included all relevant precincts reporting, they will not be official until canvassed.
Melius-Strupp is a lifelong district resident who has served one previous term on the School Board. Lighthizer is also a lifelong district resident, according to information shared previously with the Daily News.
During an interview with the Daily News, Lighthizer said her top priority for education in Slinger was to encourage more parent involvement; Melius-Strupp listed accountability, for everyone involved in the district from the School Board to administrators, teachers, students and parents.
Asked what the greatest challenge to public education in Slinger was, Melius-Strupp said social media and maintaining a flow of good information. Lighthizer said the increase in the area’s population.
