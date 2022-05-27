SLINGER — Slinger Elementary School, Slinger Middle School and Slinger High School were under lockdown after a student in the hallway yelled they had a gun, according to an email from the Slinger School District that went out to parents early afternoon Friday. The student was taken into custody soon after and law enforcement found no gun.
Slinger Middle School will remain in lockdown as a search is conducted, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Parents should meet at the staging area at Kettle Moraine Bowl, 1021 East Commerce Boulevard.
It is believed that the student made “a foolish statement coming from a possibly joking manner,” according to the email.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to stay clear of the area.
The Washington County Daily News will provide updates as they become available.